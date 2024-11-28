Last month refugees at Dzaleka, in Malawi, received funds that will help them prepare for the new agriculture season following one of the most challenging rainfall seasons in recent years, characterised by a delayed onset of rains and prolonged dry spells. Agriculture, a vital sector on which over 80% of the Malawian population relies for both subsistence and income, was hit hardest as subsistence farmers, whose livelihoods depend on the growth of staple crops such as maize, beans, and groundnuts, were left struggling to maintain production. Pastures and water sources that support livestock also dwindled, further adding to the challenges for communities already dealing with food insecurity.

These conditions, compounded by the El Niño phenomenon, constitute the largest humanitarian emergency that Malawi has ever confronted, with 6.5 million people in need of humanitarian aid. The country also hosts more than 52,678 persons of concern (PoC) and refugees, primarily from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi, Rwanda and Mozambique, the majority of whom are dependent on humanitarian assistance to meet their daily food needs.

“Refugees and displaced people often live in temporary shelters or camps, which are particularly vulnerable to climate events. Many of these areas also face resource scarcity, and the added stress of climate change can lead to severe shortages, resulting in increasing tension and conflict within refugee communities,” says the UNHCR’s Mojisola Terry.

A key component of African Risk Capacity (ARC) Group’s response in Malawi has been its partnership with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) through the Replica Programme, which allows humanitarian organisations to replicate government-level climate risk management policies, thereby extending insurance coverage to refugee populations and internally displaced persons who are typically left out of national insurance schemes.

Through the Replica programme, the UNHCR took out a policy on behalf of the refugees in the country that allowed them to receive a $400,000 payout. This includes Dzaleka, a refugee camp in the Dowa district of Malawi (about 40km away from the capital, Lilongwe), which receives a monthly average of 300 new arrivals (62% are from the DRC, 19% from Burundi, 7% from Rwanda, and 2% from other nationalities) – 45% of the PoCs are women and 48% are children. The camp was initially established to host between 10,000 to 12,000 PoCs but now hosts over 52,000 individuals. Of the total PoC population, 21,530 have refugee status, 30,910 are asylum seekers, with 238 others are of concern.

Residents like Ndayisenga Goodance (42) say they are grateful for the timely disbursement of funds. “The money will help us with inputs for maize, and I am going to save to have enough for inputs from the subsequent payments,” she says.