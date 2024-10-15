Uganda smallholders reaffirm their commitment to peasant agroecology to preserve environment, indigenous seeds and foods

Small-scale farmers in Uganda, during the climax of the 6th Annual National Organic Week (NOW) 2024, have made a major declaration that will see the smallholders continue with agroecology and organic farming practices to preserve the environment, indigenous seeds and foods.

Convened by the Eastern and Southern Africa Small-Scale Farmers’ Forum (ESAFF), the country’s national event that took place between 31st September and 4th October brought together 875 participants including small-scale farmers, policymakers, civil society organizations, media, and other key stakeholders to explore how organic agriculture can be a driving force for sustainable development in Uganda in 8 districts.

Participants acknowledged that Uganda faces major challenges, including food insecurity, environmental degradation, limited access to resources, intensive farming, and climate change.

Small-scale organic farmers struggle with unregulated competition from inorganic producers, poor infrastructure, low demand for organic products, and costly certification.

Despite these hurdles, they lead efforts to promote organic farming and agroecological practices, which support soil health, water conservation, biodiversity, and climate resilience.

However, the shift to organic farming is slowed by the push for chemical-intensive methods, limited consumer awareness, and a lack of supportive policies and investment.

Healthier and sustainable food system

Nevertheless, the farmers appreciated government for passing the National Organic Agriculture Policy (NOAP) and efforts towards the development of the National Agroecology Strategy (NAS) that shows the commitment of the government to transition the nation’s food system to a heathier and more sustainable system.

In this, the farmers said: We, the small-scale farmers gathered at the National Small-scale Farmers’ Convening on Organic Agriculture, as part of the 6th Annual National Organic Week (NOW) 2024, with a clear understanding that the role of small-scale farmers in shaping a sustainable agricultural future is even more significant, make the following declaration:

Commitment to Agroecology and Organic Farming: We reaffirm our dedication to agroecology and organic farming as sustainable pathways to achieve food security and sovereignty, protect our environment, and combat the devastating effects of climate change. We recognize that organic farming practices are critical for conserving water, improving soil health, and enhancing climate resilience. As custodians of the land, we are committed to practices that protect biodiversity, enhance soil health, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. We commit to continue with our practices of preserving our indigenous and local seeds and foods.

Call for Policy Support and Sensitization: We urge policymakers to prioritize and integrate agroecological aspects into national agricultural strategies to ensure the wellbeing of future generations. We further call upon the government, local authorities, and relevant stakeholders to provide robust policy support for agroecological extension services. We further urge government to focus on sensitizing small-scale farmers on different policies to allow informed small-scale farmers’ engagement in policy processes.

Increase investment promoting organic agriculture: We urge government to increase investments in promoting agroecological extension services. Such investments should aim to build the capacity of farmers, promote organic certification systems including the adoption of the Participatory Guarantee System (PGS) as the alternative certification process for organic products, and develop markets that prioritize local organic products. By doing so, Uganda can strengthen its leadership in organic farming and contribute to global sustainability efforts.

Skilling and educating extension service providers: We also call on the government and institutions to include agroecology in their extension services to reach more small-scale farmers and scale its impact across the country. Furthermore, government should develop a training curriculum for retooling of all extension service providers and making it a mandate for extension service provider to have training in agroecological practices.

Protecting Farmers’ Rights and Promoting Fair Markets: We call for the protection of small-scale farmers’ rights to access productive resources, including land, water, and seeds, without interference from the promotion of chemical-intensive agriculture. We emphasis the need to focus on achieving gender equity. We further call on the government to develop fair and accessible markets that benefit small-scale farmers and ensure that organic products are valued for their contribution to human health, biodiversity, and climate resilience.

Scaling Agroecology and Enhancing Learning: We pledge to continue sharing knowledge and best practices on agroecology among our communities. We emphasize the importance of farmer-to-farmer learning exchanges and collaborations to build resilient agricultural systems.

Environmental Protection and Climate Action: We urge all sectors of society to join us in the fight against environmental degradation by supporting the transition to organic farming and advocating for strong climate action policies that recognize the critical role of small-scale farmers.

Appeal to Consumers and Media: We appeal to Ugandan consumers and beyond and the media to embrace organic products and support the efforts of small-scale farmers by choosing locally produced, organic food. Together, we can create a healthier, more resilient food system that benefits both people and the planet.

Strengthening Partnerships for Change: We call for stronger partnerships between small-scale farmers, civil society organizations, the private sector, and the government to amplify our collective voice and ensure protected civic space for small-scale farmers to freely express opinions. By working together, we can overcome the challenges posed by chemical-intensive agriculture and promote a transition to a more sustainable food system.

This declaration represents our collective commitment to transforming agriculture in Uganda for the benefit of all, especially rural communities and future generations. We stand united in our vision for a just and resilient food system.

Signed, The Small-scale Farmers at the National Small-scale Farmers’ Convening on Organic Agriculture, as part of the 6th Annual National Organic Week (NOW) 2024.