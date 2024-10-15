As World Food Day approaches on 16 October, Bühler Southern Africa reaffirms its commitment to addressing food safety and security challenges in the region. This year’s theme, ‘Right to Foods for a Better Life and a Better Future’, resonates deeply with Bühler’s mission of driving innovation for a better world. Marco Sutter, Managing Director of Bühler Southern Africa, shares insights into how the company is not just aligned with this theme, but is actively working towards making it a reality.

Bühler is a global leader in developing advanced technologies and process solutions that address food and mobility challenges. “The issues we face in Southern Africa are complex and multifaceted. They require innovative approaches, not just in technology, but also in the way we collaborate and develop business models,” says Sutter. Bühler’s focus on innovation extends beyond mere technical advancements, as it aims to make a lasting impact on food security, ensuring that future generations have access to safe and affordable food.

The company’s mission of innovation is coupled with a strong sense of responsibility. “We want to contribute to a sustainable world where the next generation has the same opportunities to thrive. The digital age demands flexibility, agility, and a collaborative culture, and we are fostering these values in our business practices,” explains Sutter.

Food security remains one of the most pressing issues in Southern Africa, and Bühler is at the forefront of developing solutions that address this challenge. With a strong focus on customer and community care, Bühler Southern Africa creates solutions that ensure access to safe and nutritious food for all. Sutter highlights that Bühler’s innovations are designed with the region’s unique needs in mind. “We create solutions for safe, affordable food and feed for everyone. Our responsibility is to ensure that we remain leaders in driving positive change in the food industry.”

Bühler Southern Africa has been operational since 1972, with a team of over 220 employees based in Johannesburg. The company also has service stations in Cape Town and Lusaka, ensuring that its clients have access to essential spares, wear parts, and technical support. “We provide a strong, trusted local presence in Africa, complemented by state-of-the-art workshops and extensive stockholding capabilities,” says Sutter.

The local footprint, combined with Bühler’s global expertise, allows the company to bring cutting-edge solutions to Southern Africa. “We are continuously developing new process solutions and nurturing fresh talent to meet the region’s evolving demands,” adds Sutter. Bühler’s commitment to sustainability and innovation is a driving force in its efforts to address food security not only in Southern Africa but across the continent.

Sutter stresses the importance of building a sustainable future through collaboration and innovation. “Our world requires a culture of self-responsibility and teamwork to meet the challenges of tomorrow. Bühler’s role is to lead by example, setting new trends and developing technologies that will make a meaningful difference in the lives of millions.”

As World Food Day highlights the critical importance of access to safe food, Bühler Southern Africa stands ready to contribute to a better life and a better future for all. By leveraging its technological leadership and commitment to innovation, the company is well-positioned to play a key role in solving the food security challenges facing Africa today.