Rwanda Holds First National Conservation Agriculture Symposium to Accelerate Adoption

The Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources (MINAGRI) today, late last month, officially launched Rwanda’s first-ever National Conservation Agriculture Symposium, hosted by the Rwanda Institute for Conservation Agriculture (RICA) in Bugesera District. The event marks a significant step towards nationwide adoption of conservation agriculture, a transformative approach to sustainable farming.

Under the theme ‘Enhancing Stakeholder Collaboration to Drive Conservation Agriculture Adoption’, the symposium seeks to strengthen commitment from government institutions, development partners, and the private sector to advance conservation agriculture practices.

Opening the event, Dr. Olivier Kamana, Permanent Secretary at MINAGRI, emphasized Rwanda’s commitment to conservation agriculture as a cornerstone of sustainable and climate-smart farming. He highlighted that the symposium is a critical platform for fostering large-scale collaboration to accelerate the adoption of conservation agriculture and enhance soil health.

“The Government of Rwanda is fully committed to making conservation agriculture a pillar in the implementation of the Strategic Plan for Transformation of Agriculture (PSTA5). This symposium is a crucial step in turning that commitment into tangible action, ensuring farmers have the necessary support and resources to adopt climate-resilient and sustainable practices,” Dr. Kamana stated.

Conservation Agriculture: A Pillar of Rwanda’s Agricultural Future

The symposium provides an opportunity to promote harmonized, science-backed conservation agriculture principles and practices. As part of the PSTA5 strategy, Rwanda aims to expand conservation agriculture coverage from 1,173 hectares in 2024/2025 to 100,000 hectares by 2028/2029, with an estimated budget of 2.4 billion Rwandan Francs.

Dr. Kamana underscored the urgency of conservation agriculture, given Rwanda’s predominantly hilly terrain, which is highly susceptible to soil erosion.

“Erratic rainfall patterns increasingly threaten food security, yet conservation agriculture offers affordable, effective mitigation measures. We must act urgently and collectively to scale up adoption for a more resilient and sustainable agricultural sector,” he added.

A Multi-Stakeholder Effort for Sustainable Farming

Key outcomes from the symposium include the establishment of a permanent forum for conservation agriculture promotion, bringing together government agencies, academic and research institutions, international organizations, NGOs, and farmer groups.

The event, organized in collaboration with MINAGRI, the World Food Programme (WFP), the Mennonite Central Committee (MCC), and RICA, underscores the need for a united front in implementing conservation agriculture across the country.

Conservation agriculture, a set of practices focused on building soil health, managing water resources, and preventing erosion, is gaining traction as a sustainable solution to climate challenges. With MINAGRI’s call for collective action, Rwanda is poised to transform its agricultural landscape, ensuring food security and environmental sustainability for future generations.