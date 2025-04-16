UbiQD Secures $20M to Advance Quantum Dot Technology for Agriculture and Beyond

UbiQD®, a leader in next-generation nanotechnology, has closed a $20 million Series B funding round aimed at scaling its groundbreaking quantum dot (QD) innovations—many of which are already transforming agricultural production systems.

The round was led by Phoenix Venture Partners (PVP) with support from Builder’s VC, Builder’s Vision, Azura Group, and others, marking a pivotal moment in the company’s mission to reshape the future of sustainable agriculture through advanced materials science.

UbiQD’s proprietary quantum dot technology has gained traction in agriculture for its ability to enhance crop yields, optimize greenhouse lighting, and improve energy efficiency in controlled growing environments. These tiny nanocrystals, which manipulate light at the molecular level, are embedded in films used in greenhouses to convert sunlight into wavelengths better suited for plant growth.

This light-optimizing innovation is already helping farmers increase crop productivity while reducing the need for artificial lighting and excessive resource use—an approach well-aligned with global calls for climate-smart agriculture.

“At PVP, we invest in deep tech ventures that have the power to disrupt and rebuild critical industries,” said Dr. Sheng Peng, Partner at Phoenix Venture Partners. “UbiQD’s work in agriculture—helping growers improve yields with lower energy inputs—is a perfect example of advanced science delivering real-world results.”

Fueling Growth in Ag-Tech and Sustainable Solutions

With fresh capital in hand, UbiQD plans to scale manufacturing, accelerate research and development, and expand its reach across industries—agriculture chief among them. The funding will also support infrastructure upgrades and the development of what is expected to be the world’s most advanced quantum dot manufacturing facility, located in New Mexico.

“Quantum dots represent a frontier technology for agriculture,” said UbiQD CEO and founder Dr. Hunter McDaniel. “We’re not just bringing innovation to greenhouses—we’re laying the foundation for smarter, more efficient farming systems that use light as a tool to boost productivity sustainably.”

Proven Impact and Growing Partnerships

UbiQD’s agricultural product, UbiGro®, is already being used in commercial greenhouses across the U.S. and internationally. It harnesses QD technology to shift sunlight into a spectrum that maximizes plant photosynthesis—particularly beneficial for fruiting crops like tomatoes, peppers, and strawberries.

The company’s expansion is also supported by partnerships with top-tier research institutions and public agencies. In 2024, UbiQD collaborated with Los Alamos National Laboratory to explore advanced emission control in energy and ag applications. Through state-funded pilot programs, the company is testing quantum-enhanced materials in real-world farm settings, generating vital data on yield improvements and energy savings.

A Bright Outlook for Agriculture

Jim Kim, General Partner at Builders VC, emphasized the transformative potential of UbiQD’s work. “This isn’t just about scientific milestones—it’s about creating real, scalable solutions for agriculture and renewable energy. With a new factory underway and strong market demand, UbiQD is set to play a major role in the next era of agri-tech.”

While the company continues to expand into solar energy and security applications, agriculture remains a core focus. With increasing global food demands and climate challenges, UbiQD’s quantum-enhanced tools offer a pathway to more resilient, productive, and sustainable farming.

To learn more about UbiQD and its agricultural solutions, visit www.UbiQD.com.