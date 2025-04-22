Venezuela – Hubbard and Grupo La Caridad are very pleased to announce the start of supply of the locally produced Hubbard Efficiency Plus Parent Stock to their customers. In August 2024, La Caridad placed the first Grand Parents which are now starting to produce the Hubbard Efficiency Plus Parent Stock to meet the needs of the conventional broiler market in Venezuela.

Mark Barnes, Hubbard LLC General Manager, emphasizes: “Grupo La Caridad is a historical and major Venezuelan agricultural company with subsidiaries involved in poultry breeding, broiler chicks, and broiler meat as well as feed milling. Working together with such strong company is a great new step for our business to be able to make the Hubbard breeders available from local production.

Johnny Jose Curbelo Monroy, legal representative of Grupo La Caridad, says: “The main objective of this important development is to meet the national demand for the product throughout the territory of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, guaranteeing quality standards and having Hubbard’s support for our customers.”

For further information, please contact your regional sales representative or:

communication@hubbardbreeders.com