With approximately half of all apples marketed by Tru-Cape sold in Africa, the fruit exporter continues to stay ahead of shifting consumer preferences and developments in the continent’s fresh fruit industry.

“Twenty years ago, Granny Smith, Top Red, and Golden Delicious were the only varieties making their way to African markets, while red apples were mostly sold locally. Today, the change is evident – not only for red varieties but also for bi-coloured apples. East African markets such as Tanzania and Kenya now buy Royal Gala, Cripps Red, Cripps Pink, and Pink Lady from us. While Golden Delicious remains the dominant variety in West Africa, red apple varieties and hard pears are steadily gaining ground,” said Conrad Fick, speaking at a recent media event held in Tru-Cape’s Heritage Orchard on Oak Valley Estate in Grabouw.

Infrastructure challenges drive demand for resilient varieties

Conrad attributes this shift in demand to the superior shelf life of these varieties.

“Infrastructure, particularly cooling facilities, remains a significant challenge in African markets. As a result, customers need fruit that can withstand longer storage periods.”

Tru-Cape’s efforts to introduce African consumers to a wider selection of apples and pears have paid off.

“We strategically added a pallet or two of different varieties to shipments to create a better balance,” Conrad explained. “Additionally, European suppliers – our biggest competition on the continent – have played a key role in introducing new varieties such as Pink Lady, Cripps Red, and Inored to the market.”

However, a trusted brand name like Tru-Cape remains paramount. “In African markets, where consumers often have only one chance to purchase, brand reputation is crucial. A strong brand signifies quality and reliability and ensures buyers have a point of contact in case of any issues,” Conrad emphasised.

On average, retail accounts for less than 5% of the apples exported to Africa, meaning apples are mostly sold loose at fresh produce markets or in small plastic sleeves containing six to seven apples.

“Street vendors take great pride in their produce, creating visually appealing displays to attract customers. Over the years, we have supported them by providing gazebos and umbrellas, which not only help to boost sales but also increase brand awareness.”

Strategic investment in City Deep facility expands access to African buyers

Most of the business transactions take place in port cities, where old reefer containers serve as makeshift cooling facilities. Port clearance delays remain a major challenge. To address this, Tru-Cape bought and expanded its City Deep facility in Johannesburg eleven years ago, allowing African buyers to cross the border into South Africa to purchase fruit directly.

“We initially doubled our storage capacity to 1200 pallets, thinking we would never fill it. Within eighteen months, it was at full capacity, and haven’t looked back since. Clients from Zambia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, and even Tanzania now buy from the facility, where they can personally select their fruit. One thing is clear – the redder the apple, the better the sales.”

An added advantage is that buyers use their own transport and handle all logistics.

“Previously, shipping fruit to a client in Tanzania via sea freight would take 45 days, despite its proximity. Now, with their own trucks, it takes just nine days. This is a win-win situation – the client receives a fresher product that can be sold immediately without waiting for port clearance, and for us, it is a cash transaction, which is beneficial for credit management.”

Challenges and opportunities in African markets

While Africa remains an attractive and essential market for Tru-Cape, it is not without its challenges.

“One of the biggest hurdles is getting enough foreign currency out of these countries, even after clients have made payments. Additionally, the weakening of African currencies, such as the Nigerian Naira against the dollar, affects the affordability of apples and influences sales patterns,” Conrad noted.

Tru-Cape’s global reach

Despite these challenges, Roelf Pienaar, managing director at Tru-Cape, says Tru-Cape is proud of the fact that approximately 50% of its total basket is sold in Africa (including domestic sales in South Africa).

“However, our reach extends far beyond that. We export to 105 markets, allowing us to spread our risk across multiple markets.”

Over the years, Tru-Cape has focused on planting apple and pear varieties that perform well in diverse markets.

“We have around 7000 ha of orchards within the Tru-Cape group, with approximately 30% of those expected to become productive in the coming years. This means we must balance our approach across both established and emerging markets while optimising fruit sizes to maximise returns for our producers.”

When Tru-Cape was founded in 2001, the company exported around 10 million cartons per year. Today, that number has nearly doubled to 19 million cartons. Previously, structured retail markets in Europe and the United Kingdom (UK) accounted for 30% of total volume, but as demand in the Far East and Middle East surged, these traditional markets now represent only 11% of exports.

The East is catching up

“The traditional markets will always remain vital, especially for varieties like Pink Lady and Abate Fetel. But it is incredibly exciting to see the growth and development in the East,” said Roelf.

While markets like China and Vietnam continue to perform well, the real excitement is in Thailand. In December, South African apples regained access to Thailand after a 16-year closure caused by an administrative error.

“In the past, Thailand was a key market for us, with Tru-Cape exporting over 100 containers per year. We recently shipped our first volumes of Royal Beaut apples to Thailand, and we see significant potential for Royal Gala types like BigBucks Gala. We are also eagerly awaiting the opening of the Thai market for South African pears, which we hope will happen soon.”

South Africa’s competitive edge in global markets

While Chile and New Zealand remain South Africa’s toughest competitors, Conrad believes South Africa has a strategic advantage.

“Our location allows us to efficiently supply markets across Europe and the East. Additionally, we can provide apples year-round and have a long, trusted history of apple exports, making us a preferred supplier in many markets. Consistency is key.”

With ongoing investment in new varieties, infrastructure, and market expansion, Tru-Cape remains at the forefront of the global apple and pear industry, ensuring the highest possible returns for its growers.

