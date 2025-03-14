Green Climate Fund invests $79.7 million to support climate resilient agriculture project in Somalia

Green Climate Fund (GCF) has invested $79.7 million to support a climate resilient agriculture project in Somalia, a country where nearly two-thirds of the population depend on the agricultural sector and in which climatic shocks and conflict have pushed nearly a quarter of the population into acute food insecurity – a number expected to rise in coming months.

Dubbed Ugbaad that translates as “fresh sprouting pasture”, the seven-year project which was formally launched last month is a symbol of hope pioneering in its scale and scope.

According to Henry Gonzalez, the Chief Investment Officer at GCF, the project will contribute to communities and agricultural systems through building resilience to climate change and enacting initiatives that restore landscapes, reducing the impact of climate change.

“In this era of escalating climate risk, the Ugbaad project will support resilient livelihoods through sustainable agricultural practices, more productive landscapes, and greater access to water,” said Gonzalez.

“Our priority, in partnership with our implementing partners, is to ensure that vulnerable communities have access to climate finance,” he added.

Approved in late 2024, this is the first single-country investment in Somalia for the GCF, which has more than 286 projects in more than 133 developing countries. The investment builds on the country’s engagement in a two-year Green Climate Fund Readiness Programme, enhancing its capacity to access and manage climate finance, develop GCF Country Programme and develop investment concept notes.

Boosting Community Resilience to Droughts and Floods in Somalia

Recurrent droughts in Somalia threaten pastoralists, who make up the majority of the population, often leading to a 40% loss of livestock, reduced incomes, displacement, and food insecurity.

A new project aims to restore productive landscapes, improve governance, and enhance access to climate and meteorological information. By transforming unproductive agricultural systems into resilient practices, the initiative will help communities adapt to climate challenges.

The project also addresses frequent flooding along the Jubba and Shabelle rivers, which devastate livelihoods. Vulnerable households will receive water access support and expanded meteorological alerts. Additionally, federal and state ministries, research centers, universities, and civil society organizations will gain capacity to better manage climate crises and support affected communities.

Expected impact in numbers

The project will benefit over two million people, over half of which are direct beneficiaries.

Restore over 40,000 hectares of productive landscapes through locally led approach.

Rehabilitate 15 km of secondary and tertiary irrigation canals and 70 km of rural roads to make infrastructure more resilient to the effects of climate change,

Increase income of 15 000 people by at least 15 percent with the development of climate-resilient value chains.

Improve access to water for 900 000 people; and access to climate information services for 950 000 people.

Partnerships

Steered by the Federal Government and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the project will be implemented through a series of partnerships and collaborations with local communities.

“By combining technical expertise with local solutions, FAO will work with the Government to reach farmers, agropastoralists, and pastoralists in Somalia to bolster their resilience and ability to thrive in the face of climate challenges,” said FAO Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative for Africa Abebe Haile-Gabriel.