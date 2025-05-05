Tru-Cape joins the sizzle at Nyama Battle: Showcasing the versatility of apples and pears in South African cuisine

Nyama Battle, South Africa’s premier live-fire cooking showdown, is heating up the local culinary scene, and the humble apple and pear are taking centre stage, thanks to the partnership between Tru-Cape Fruit Marketing and Nyama Battle.

As proud sponsors of Nyama Battle, Tru-Cape is challenging chefs and home cooks alike to rethink the role of apples and pears in the kitchen. Often seen as simple snacks or dessert ingredients, these fruits are proving their power in savoury, smoky dishes that pay homage to South Africa’s rich tradition of shisanyama and local flavours.

“Tru-Cape is thrilled to be part of an event that celebrates innovation, culture, and flavour,” says Roelf Pienaar, managing director at Tru-Cape. “Our apples and pears are grown with care by South African farmers, and it’s exciting to see them reinvented in chutneys, sauces, and grilled pairings in ways that surprise and delight.”

Creative cooking: From chutney to ‘tzanini’

Nyama Battle contestants have embraced the challenge, using Tru-Cape’s fresh produce in creative dishes ranging from apple skewers, apple chutney and even ‘tzanini’ – a playful twist on tzatziki, but with apple. It reinforces a growing trend: using natural sweetness and acidity from fruit to balance bold, meaty dishes.

In this week’s episode, contestants had to prepare various smoked meats, paired with delicious sides, such as Tru-Cape apple chutney. For Nombini Dingela, the sweetness of Tru-Cape’s apples balances well with savoury dishes and fresh elements like green salads.

“I had to create a Tru-Cape apple chutney, to which I added a hint of smoked paprika, and the apples looked so fresh, I ended up grabbing more than I needed! It didn’t hurt that the judges liked my chutney because of the great flavour (Chef Keegan even called it a winner!) – inspiring me to experiment more with apples in the future!”

One of the final contestants at Nyama Battle, Gershwin Gordon, also made an apple chutney, using Granny Smith apples. “Tru-Cape apples bring a natural sweetness and crisp texture to any dish, making them perfect for both sweet and savoury creations,” he says. “Their balance of tartness and sweetness allows them to be baked, caramelised, or added fresh for a refreshing crunch.”

Asked about tips for home cooks, Gershwin suggests: “Always balance their sweetness with spices like cinnamon or rosemary. Try roasting or pickling them for unique flavours. Apples work beautifully in salads, chutneys, and even alongside savoury dishes like pork or chicken to elevate meals effortlessly.”

For Tru-Cape, this partnership isn’t just about showcasing produce. It’s about telling a bigger story of heritage, innovation, and the boundless ways in which South African ingredients can shape South African cuisine.

Conrad Fick, marketing director at Tru-Cape, adds: “South African cuisine is dynamic and diverse, just like our produce. Whether you’re grilling, roasting, or stewing, apples and pears bring depth, freshness, and a local twist to the plate.”

A toast to the final flame

As the Nyama Battle nears its final episodes, Tru-Cape is cheering the final contestants on for a fiery finish – may your grills stay hot and your flavours unforgettable! Remember, as the fires cool and the final plates are cleared, one thing is certain: the shisanyama has a new best friend — and it’s fresh, crisp, and proudly homegrown.

Tune in on Sundays at 17h00 on eTV to catch the final episodes of Nyama Battle.

