SPACE Exhibition Manager Anne Marie Awarded Officer of Agricultural Merit

Rennes, France — Anne Marie Quéméner, the long-serving Exhibition Manager of SPACE, one of Europe’s leading livestock trade shows, has been awarded the insignia of Officer of the Order of Agricultural Merit, a prestigious French distinction recognising outstanding service to the agricultural sector.

The honour was conferred on Friday, December 12, during a ceremony held at Rennes City Hall, and was presented by Guillaume Roué, First Vice-President of the National Association of Members of the Order of Agricultural Merit (AMOMA Nationale) and himself an Officer of Agricultural Merit.

Quéméner’s elevation to the rank of Officer recognises her decades-long contribution to agriculture, both in France and internationally, particularly through her work in advancing the livestock industry and strengthening cooperation among sector stakeholders.

Three decades shaping a global livestock platform

For more than 30 years, Quéméner has played a central role in developing and promoting SPACE, transforming it into one of Europe’s largest and most influential exhibitions dedicated to livestock farming. The annual event attracts agricultural professionals from across the world, serving as a platform for innovation, knowledge exchange and business networking.

Under her leadership, SPACE significantly expanded its international reach, while reinforcing its position within the economic and agricultural fabric of France. The exhibition has become a key meeting point for farmers, researchers, policymakers and agribusiness leaders seeking solutions to the evolving challenges facing livestock production.

During the ceremony, Quéméner’s leadership and long-standing commitment to agriculture were praised by Roué, as well as by Nathalie Appéré, Mayor of Rennes and President of Rennes Metropolis, who both highlighted her role in elevating the profile of the exhibition and the wider livestock sector.

Tribute to farmers and the wider agricultural community

In her acceptance speech, Quéméner reflected on her professional journey and the evolution of SPACE, paying tribute to her colleagues, partners and family members who have supported her work over the years. She also expressed gratitude to the many professionals who contribute annually to the success of the exhibition.

“I accept this award as recognition of my work and that of my entire team,” she said, describing the honour as a tribute not only to her career but also to her home region of central Brittany and its farming community.

Acknowledging the economic and health challenges currently facing farmers, Quéméner extended her message beyond Europe, pointing to the importance of solidarity with agricultural producers worldwide, particularly in Africa. She called for stronger cooperation to address the global food challenge, emphasising agriculture’s central role in ensuring food security.

The Order of Agricultural Merit, established to honour exceptional service to agriculture, places Quéméner among a distinguished group of professionals whose work has had a lasting impact on the sector at both national and international levels.