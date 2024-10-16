In recognition of World Food Day , the Global Cinema Advertising Association (SAWA) and the UN’s International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) launched a global cinema campaign to spotlight the vital role small-scale farmers play in feeding the world.

A New Day, an award-winning 45-second cinema spot, highlighting the lives of rural people and farming communities in Tunisia and northern Africa—one of the world’s harshest and most fragile desert environments—will be screened across cinema theaters worldwide. Over the next six months, many SAWA members will join forces to transmit this powerful message, raising awareness on the essential role rural communities play and the challenges they face.

Despite enduring severe droughts, the people featured in the film continue to grow food and adapt to climate challenges thanks to support from an IFAD-funded project in Tunisia.

As climate change and escalating conflicts continue to challenge global food security and food systems, the campaign seeks to inspire action to increase smart and targeted investments in agriculture. Investing in agriculture is estimated to be two to three times more effective at reducing poverty than investment in any other sector.

“We know that cinema, with its big picture, big sound, and immersive environment can educate us, move us, and change hearts and minds. Citizens understand there are complex issues such as climate change and hunger but can often tune out due to feelings of hopelessness,” says Julian Pinn, CEO of SAWA.

“Global cinemas provide the perfect platform to shine a spotlight on the critical issues faced by small-scale farmers every day. We are very grateful for their collaboration,” said Kathrine Meighan, Associate Vice-President, External Relations Department a.i. and General Counsel, IFAD. “The film calls on citizens and global leaders to make a choice: react to one crisis after another, or invest in sustainable, structural solutions that ensure food security for future generations,” added Meighan.

“Since 2015, the Global Cinema Medium has stepped up to support the Sustainable Development Goals and we are committed and thrilled to see so many of our members and their global cinema partners support this important message and the vital work of IFAD. We hope world leaders will head their call and take action to invest in a more hopeful future for us all,” added Pinn.

Feeling Good

American blues’ singer Nina Simone’s timeless anthem Feeling Good serves as the soundtrack, and sets the tone for the campaign, underscoring themes of freedom, resilience, and hope. Feeling Good reminds viewers that solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges do exist—and that rural people who live dignified lives, are driving their own development and can further prosper with a little support. The iconic song was donated to the project.

”This uplifting song, combined with the unique ability of the power of cinema to move people emotionally, aims to educate citizens on why their leaders must use their tax dollars to invest in solutions that will drive long-term change and real solutions – such as sustainable and climate-smart agriculture, for those in need,” said Pinn.

The film was conceived by award-winning director Jonathan Pearson, and London-based, production company UNIT9. Somali-Canadian model, activist and UN IFAD Goodwill Ambassador Sabrina Dhowre Elba narrates the piece, which has recently won a British Arrow award for cinematography and colour.

World Food Day

World Food Day, observed every 16 October, is a critical moment to reflect on the state of food security worldwide and the Right to Adequate Food, a human right recognized under international law.

Small-scale farmers produce one-third of the world’s food, yet they are among the most affected by hunger and poverty. Climate change disproportionately impacts them, even as they work to feed the world, receiving only 0.8 per cent of total climate finance, falling far short of needs.

Investments to boost food production, build resilience to climate change and provide access to knowledge, markets and technologies can lift out of poverty and hunger the most vulnerable people in rural areas, where 80 per cent of the world’s poorest people live.

As the world marks World Food Day, SAWA and IFAD hope their campaign ignites renewed commitment from world leaders to support small-scale farmers and invest in a more sustainable, food-secure future.