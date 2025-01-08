SAFE signs an agreement with Agrobiofert for the supply of two Hydrogen compressors for the H2 Farm project in Sicily.

SAFE S.p.A., a leading company in the distribution and compression of hydrogen, biomethane, and natural gas, is excited to announce the signing of an agreement with Agrobiofert S.r.l., a Sicilian agricultural company renowned for adopting sustainable solutions for typical local crops such as citrus fruits, grains, and vegetables.

The agreement includes the supply of a 30-foot cabin containing two high-efficiency hydraulic compressors with three combined compression stages, enabling a pressure of up to 450 bar. The solution, entirely designed and manufactured in Italy, also includes logic control panels, command systems, and cooling systems. Thanks to its duplex configuration, the system ensures operational continuity: each compressor can operate independently, minimizing the risk of downtime.

Additionally, the hydraulic compressors allow the hydrogen flow to be modulated without the need for inverters, leveraging their hydraulic circuit for greater efficiency and operational simplicity.

These compressors will optimize the management of hydrogen produced by the H2 Farm project, an integral part of the Sicilian Hydrogen Valley located in Priolo Gargallo (Syracuse).

The project, funded by PNRR resources and promoted by the Sicilian Region, aims to build a 2.5 MW plant for green hydrogen production powered by photovoltaic energy, regenerating a decommissioned industrial area.

Maurizio Musco, Environmental Lawyer and Advisor for Agrobiofert, stated, “The collaboration with SAFE enables us to integrate advanced technologies for hydrogen storage and distribution into our plant, which are essential elements for the success of the H2 Farm project. This investment not only enhances the sustainability of our agricultural activities but also demonstrates that the primary sector can play a central role in the energy transition.”

SAFE compressors will allow for the storage and distribution of hydrogen, contributing to the decarbonization of Agrobiofert’s operations and improving the plant’s energy efficiency. This agreement, following the success of the collaboration with the Port of Kleipedia in Lithuania, demonstrates how agriculture can also consider hydrogen a viable solution for long-term decarbonization and sustainability.

Giovanni Maccini, Commercial Director of SAFE S.p.A., added, “This agreement with Agrobiofert represents a significant step in our commitment to suppot the energy transition. Hydrogen is not only an opportunity for the industrial sector but also a key resource for reducing emissions and improving sustainability in the agricultural sector. We are proud to provide our expertise and technology for such an innovative project, contributing to the creation of a Hydrogen Valley in Sicily.”

The delivery of the compressors is scheduled for late summer 2025, in line with the operational start of the H2 Farm plant.