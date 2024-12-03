Saai (Southern Africa Agricultural Initiative) is proud to announce the continuation of its partnership with Farmers Lovers, a non-profit student organisation at the University of the Free State, dedicated to agricultural education, awareness, and sustainability. This partnership, which began in 2024, will continue to grow in 2025, thanks to the generous sponsorship from Santam, South Africa’s largest short-term insurer.

Farmers Lovers, founded in 2015 by Refilwe Thapelo Xhali, has been a beacon of hope and innovation in agricultural communities, offering education and inspiration to students and community members through sustainable agricultural practices and collaborative initiatives. With a shared vision of empowering communities and fostering food security, Saai and Farmers Lovers aim to create opportunities for youth and women while enhancing awareness of agriculture’s vital role in economic development and environmental sustainability.

For 2025, the partnership between Farmers Lovers and Saai, with the support of Santam, will open new avenues for Farmers Lovers’ members by providing access to international exposure and opportunities to engage in farmer advocacy and policy discussions. Through Saai’s relationship with the World Farmers Organisation and other global institutions, students will gain valuable insights into global agricultural challenges and solutions. Furthermore, Saai’s recent partnership with Landworks will connect agricultural graduates to meaningful internships and job opportunities, directly addressing the employment gap in the sector.

A highlight of this collaboration will be the 2025 Saai Student Summit, where student organisations from across South Africa will convene to exchange ideas, share best practices, and network with industry leaders. This event will include interactive workshops, keynote addresses by agricultural pioneers, and sessions on technology in farming, sustainable practices, and entrepreneurship. By fostering dialogue and collaboration among students, the summit aims to inspire a new generation of agricultural leaders who are ready to tackle the pressing challenges facing the industry.

This partnership reflects a commitment to broadening horizons for young agricultural enthusiasts, equipping them with the tools and knowledge to lead the future of sustainable farming.

Hanlie Kroese, Head of Segment Solutions Agri at Santam, expressed her support for the program: “Santam is proud to sponsor the Saai Farmers Lovers student program. This initiative aims to contribute to sustainable economic growth and create opportunities for students. By supporting this program, we help students gain valuable experience, network, and build relationships. These students, in turn, support farmers and assist in increasing production. At Santam, we believe in doing more than just insurance; we are committed to fostering growth and development in our communities.”

Saai’s CEO, Francois Rossouw, emphasised the importance of partnerships in achieving long-term agricultural development: “Farmers Lovers has been a vital partner in our mission to empower the next generation of agricultural leaders. With the continued support of Santam, we are able to offer even more opportunities to students and community members, ensuring that family farming remains viable and sustainable for years to come.”

Founder and Chairperson of Farmers Lovers, Refilwe Thapelo Xhali, added:

“We look forward to the year 2025, hoping for a greater agricultural future. Like the Kovsie saying, ‘A Generation That Takes Care of Its Agriculture Takes Care of Its Future.’”

Together, Saai, Farmers Lovers, and Santam are working to create a brighter future for agriculture in South Africa, empowering communities, inspiring students, and supporting farmers