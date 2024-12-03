Europe-based ABZ Innovation is revolutionizing agricultural drone safety with its LiDAR-based situational awareness system, offering state of the art obstacle detection and unprecedented precision in terrain following. With a strong focus on enhancing safety and precision, ABZ Innovation is paving the way for the future of drone technology in industrial applications.
The problem
In agriculture, precise drone missions are challenging due to obstacles like electrical wires, poles, and trees, while maintaining the right distance from crops for efficient spraying. Traditional radar systems have poor resolution, making it difficult to detect small obstacles like wires and to measure the correct distance from uneven canopies, especially in vineyards and orchards where canopy heights vary. This hinders both safety, precision and efficiency.
The solution
ABZ Innovation’s LiDAR-based situational awareness system provides a groundbreaking solution by generating a high-resolution 3D map of the field in real time. This allows ABZ drones to detect obstacles with unforeseen accuracy and continuously adjust their height to meet the specific needs of each treatment. The result is a safer, more precise, and efficient solution for agricultural drone operations.
Key Features and Future Potential of ABZ Innovation’s Solution:
- Perfect Height Control: Maintains optimal height for even, efficient spraying, reducing chemical usage and promoting sustainability.
- Zero Accident Technology: accurate real-time obstacle avoidance, detecting even the smallest wires to prevent accidents.
- Real-Time 3D Mapping: High-resolution mapping enhances situational awareness and allows for future updates to adjust height and flight paths based on 3D terrain patterns.
- GPS-Free Navigation: Uses 3D surroundings as reference points, enabling precise navigation in environments without GPS, ideal for indoor or poor GPS conditions.