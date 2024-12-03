Europe-based ABZ Innovation is revolutionizing agricultural drone safety with its LiDAR-based situational awareness system, offering state of the art obstacle detection and unprecedented precision in terrain following. With a strong focus on enhancing safety and precision, ABZ Innovation is paving the way for the future of drone technology in industrial applications.

The problem

In agriculture, precise drone missions are challenging due to obstacles like electrical wires, poles, and trees, while maintaining the right distance from crops for efficient spraying. Traditional radar systems have poor resolution, making it difficult to detect small obstacles like wires and to measure the correct distance from uneven canopies, especially in vineyards and orchards where canopy heights vary. This hinders both safety, precision and efficiency.

The solution

ABZ Innovation’s LiDAR-based situational awareness system provides a groundbreaking solution by generating a high-resolution 3D map of the field in real time. This allows ABZ drones to detect obstacles with unforeseen accuracy and continuously adjust their height to meet the specific needs of each treatment. The result is a safer, more precise, and efficient solution for agricultural drone operations.

Key Features and Future Potential of ABZ Innovation’s Solution: