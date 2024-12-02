The initiative that brought together eight Brazilian companies to EIMA 2024, carried out by the Brazil Machinery Solutions (BMS) export promotion project, the result of a partnership between ABIMAQ (the Brazilian Machinery Builders’ Association) and ApexBrasil (Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency), generated $4 million in completed and expected deals.

On November 6-10, the companies Almeida Equipamentos and Cadioli (both represented by IBS Comex), Globus, Indústrias Colombo, J.Assy, Magnojet, São José Industrial and Vence Tudo presented their products and latest innovations to over 300,000 visitors from 80 countries who visited the BolognaFiere exhibition center.

In addition to networking with technicians and professionals from the agricultural sector, Brazil’s participation also expanded business opportunities on the European continent. A total of $1.4 million was generated in deals during the event, with an expected $2.6 million over the next 12 months – results that highlight the potential of Brazilian companies in the international market.

EIMA is the second largest agricultural fair in Europe and one of the largest in the world. Held every two years in Bologna, and being a major hub for the agricultural sector in Italy, the event was held in a total area of ​​375,000 square meters, welcoming around 1,700 exhibitors from 42 countries. Over 60,000 models of equipment, machinery and vehicles were on display.

Paulo Guerra, Institutional Affairs Manager at ABIMAQ, analyzed the relevance of the good results obtained by Brazil’s participation in EIMA 2024. “Our participation at EIMA, the second largest agricultural technology event in Europe, is essential to strengthen the presence of Brazilian companies in the international market. While participation of Italian companies in Brazil is quite significant, it is equally crucial for Brazilian companies to establish their presence in Italy. By strengthening this exchange, we promote mutual support in the development of technologies and consolidate strategic partnerships between the two countries, opening doors to new commercial opportunities and technological advances that benefit both countries.”

About Brazil Machinery Solutions

The result of a partnership between the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) and the Brazilian Machinery Builders’ Association (ABIMAQ), the Brazil Machinery Solutions Program aims to promote Brazilian exports of machinery and equipment, as well as strengthening Brazil’s image as a competitive manufacturer of advanced mechanical capital goods with technology and competitiveness. The BMS Program is composed of companies that manufacture machines and equipment from different sectors, such as agriculture, textiles, mining, plastics, and packaging, among others. For more information, please visit: www.brazilmachinery.com