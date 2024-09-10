RS launches high-level report into the food and beverage industry

RS South Africa, a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global provider of product and service solutions for industrial customers, has released a new high-level report into the food and beverage (F&B) industry from a European, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) perspective, highlighting key challenges and insights from industry leading experts.

The EMEA market accounts for 65 494 companies and a combined turnover of €322 billion, or about 23% of the total number of companies in the overall EMEA F&B sector, and 28% of its total value.

With significant capacity for innovation and the opportunity to adopt new technologies, expand market share, and steal a march on incumbent players in more developed nations, companies within the EMEA region show significant potential for growth in the coming years, states the report.

After gauging the size of the market and determining where the potential exists, the report looks at the factors impacting the market today and which trends will shape the course of the F&B sector into the future.

Here a PESTLE analysis (Political, Economic, Sociological, Technological, Legal and Environmental) was used to compile a broad picture of market characteristics and develop an understanding of the most pressing challenges and emerging trends:

Political : Evaluating governmental influences, policies and geopolitical issues.

: Evaluating governmental influences, policies and geopolitical issues. Economic : Analysing economic conditions, growth, inflation, and exchange rates.

: Analysing economic conditions, growth, inflation, and exchange rates. Sociological : Assessing societal factors like demographics, cultural trends, and consumer behaviour.

: Assessing societal factors like demographics, cultural trends, and consumer behaviour. Technological : Examining technological advancements and their influence on industry and market.

: Examining technological advancements and their influence on industry and market. Legal / Governance : Evaluating legal regulations, laws, and compliance issues.

: Evaluating legal regulations, laws, and compliance issues. Environmental: Assessing the impact of environmental trends on operational decision making and the influence of consumer demands, including other aspects of ESG.

“New trade agreements and technological innovations in the way food is processed and packaged using sustainable practices present significant opportunities for all major players in the F&B space. To capitalise on these opportunities, F&B manufacturers need to stay agile, invest in research and development, understand local and global market trends, and continuously innovate to meet the evolving needs of consumers,” comments James Bullion, EMEA Industry Sector Director at RS.

Entitled ‘The State of the Food & Beverage Industry: An EMEA Outlook’, RS partnered with independent research consultancy Context+ to design and conduct the study. It provides a firm foundation to understand the F&B sector, focusing on key industry sectors. The scope of the entire

F&B value chain extends from farming and agriculture to processing and packaging, wholesale of goods, and import/export activities, right through to retailers of every shape and size.

“The F&B manufacturing industry is a really exciting space, and we see AI playing a bigger role in the way manufacturing processes are monitored to reduce downtime. Process optimisation, energy efficiency, robotics and automation, supported by reliable supply chains, are just a few of the key strategies being applied. This is creating significant opportunities for RS as an integrated partner in supporting these firms navigate these challenges,” highlights Bullion.

In the fast-paced world of F&B production, unplanned downtime can disrupt operations and cause significant setbacks. Maintaining stringent hygiene protocols and using reliable equipment is essential to minimise costly interruptions and contamination risks. RS Safety Solutions offers a comprehensive range of products designed to support your energy management and contamination control needs, ensuring smooth and safe operations.

With extensive industry knowledge, our experts provide end-to-end support tailored to your unique requirements. From regulatory advice and onsite assessments to a complete range of products from major manufacturers, RS ensures clients have everything necessary to maintain efficiency and safety.

“Whether it is adopting new technology to enhance efficiency and reduce costs, understanding and responding to changing consumer preferences, or ensuring compliance with evolving regulations, RS is here to support you every step of the way. Our goal is to help keep your production line running smoothly while also helping you seize new opportunities for growth and innovation,” concludes Bullion.

The report can be accessed here.

