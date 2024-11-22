Bolt and Engineering Distributors (B.E.D.) is proud to announce the relaunch – with great success – of its popular Industrial and Technology expo, which was held in early November at Flamwood Walk in Klerksdorp. The two-day event was free to visitors, and brought together customers, suppliers and other industry partners to showcase and experience the latest advancements in industrial products and technologies.

After a hiatus of some 4 years due to the Covid pandemic and its aftermath, this celebrated event was once enthusiastically welcomed again by the mining, industrial and agricultural sectors, making it even more poignant and impactful.

The Klerksdorp event underscores B.E.D.’s legacy of leadership in the industrial sector. Reflecting on B.E.D.’s history of hosting this iconic industry event, CEO Mike Giltrow comments: “We have always believed in the importance of face-to-face engagement. In an era dominated by digital communication, events like this are crucial for building trust and fostering meaningful connections. The positive feedback we have received confirms that our customers value these interactions.”

Blazing a trail

Giltrow further highlights B.E.D.’s role as an enduring industry trailblazer, referencing the company’s recent Trailblazer sponsorship at Steel Awards 2024: “Our mission as an industry trailblazer is to do just that – blaze a trail, and stay ahead. We do this not just by showcasing products and solutions, but by proactively leading industry forward. Our industrial and technology expo is a testament to – and manifestation of – that commitment.”

MD Jan Viljoen agrees, citing a metaphor which agricultural customers will identify with: “It is all about sowing seeds for a harvest throughout the year – seeds of trust. Therefore, this is not just about immediate sales, but about building relationships that yield results in the long term.”

Furthermore, as Giltrow explains, the expo went far beyond the typical trade show experience: “The modern contemporary showroom venue allowed us to easily accommodate live product demonstrations, enabling customers to experience the technology for themselves. They could ask, ‘Can this really work for us?’ and we could say, ‘Absolutely, let us show you how – and why!’ It is about demonstrating and proving the product or solution’s value, application and relevance to our customers in their specific sectors – building trust, and ensuring they see the real benefits thereof.”

Customers were not the only attendees that benefitted from the event: “Our area sales managers and operations managers were deeply involved, gaining hands-on knowledge of our products so they can effectively serve their regions,” notes Viljoen.

“In this way, the expo was not just a showcase for our suppliers and customers, but also an educational opportunity for our own team. We want them to be equipped with the latest insights so they can provide our customers across South Africa with the best solutions,” he advises.

Impressive supplier line-up

This year’s expo featured an impressive line-up of 65 supplier exhibitors, showcasing a diverse range of products and solutions. “The expo brought together everything from welding equipment to bearings, personal protective equipment (PPE), hand tools and power tools, catering to diverse industries like mining, agriculture, fabrication, manufacturing, transport and even the food sector – demonstrating that we are here to provide solutions for every industrial and engineering-related requirement,” says André Esterhuizen, Operations Manager at B.E.D. Welkom and a longstanding member of B.E.D.’s expo committee.

B.E.D. colleague and equally longstanding expo committee member Carlien Bruce-Smith, Distribution Centre Manager at B.E.D. agrees: “Our expo is not just an opportunity to showcase the diversity of our product range to our customers and area sales managers – but also to strengthen relationships and loyalty, while providing on-site solutions and insights directly from our welding, cutting and other industrial sector experts.”

Community support

Furthermore, B.E.D.’s commitment to community support also shone through at the expo, in its longstanding partnership with Cancervive, a dynamic non-profit dedicated to supporting cancer awareness and education.

This year, Cancervive raised R30 000 from the sale of unique pink toolboxes, gardening and electrical equipment – all generously priced so that the profits made on the stand could go directly towards Cancervive.

Additional contributions brought the total funds raised for Cancervive to approximately R50 000.The participation of rugby legends Bismarck and Jannie du Plessis further amplified the cause, with the auction of an autographed Springbok rugby jersey.

Supplier best stand awards

The much-anticipated Supplier Best Stand awards were a highlight of the expo, recognising suppliers who created exceptional displays, of which this year there were two.

Einhell Germany AG Power Tools South Africa was honoured for their dynamic and interactive stand, which featured live demonstrations, expert advice and an impressive showcase of their innovative tool range. CNC Dynamix received accolades for their professional presentation of cutting-edge machinery, offering attendees a hands-on experience with their precision-driven technology.

“Both winners demonstrated creativity and excellence, leaving a lasting impression on attendees and setting the benchmark for future industrial and technology expos,” Viljoen comments.

B.E.D.’s commitment to industry

The successful revival of B.E.D.’s Industrial and Technology expo in Klerksdorp this year has entrenched its position as a key player in agri, mining, industrial and many other sectors, fostering collaboration and providing valuable insights into cutting-edge technologies.

“B.E.D.’s commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and industry excellence will be at the heart of this enduringly popular industry outreach for many years to come. We are incredibly thankful and appreciative to all who played a role in making this world-class event such a success!” Giltrow concludes.