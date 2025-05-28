Reach new heights with your business at Vietstock Expo & Forum 2025

Vietstock 2025 is the premier B2B exhibition in Vietnam and Southeast Asia, dedicated to livestock production, animal feed, animal health, and meat processing. Taking place from October 8–10, 2025, at SECC in Ho Chi Minh City.

Vietstock Leading the Way In Innovation & Collaboration

As Southeast Asia’s livestock sector evolves rapidly, Vietstock Expo & Forum stands out as the region’s leading annual B2B platform professionals. for feed, livestock, animal health, and meat processing

Recognized as Vietnam’s leading international exhibition for the livestock industry, Vietstock is part of Informa Markets’ trusted ASEAN-wide livestock and aquaculture exhibition series, renowned for connecting innovators, key decision-makers, and solution providers across the value chain.

Scheduled from October 8–10, 2025 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC), Ho Chi Minh City, Vietstock Expo & Forum is more than just a showcase of products, it fosters valuable conversations, drives regional collaboration, and highlights transformative solutions for a sustainable future.

With more than 300 exhibitors and 13,000 professionals from over 40 countries expected, Vietstock 2025 will cover 13,000 sqm of exhibition space, offering businesses unparalleled opportunities to connect, collaborate, and lead in a rapidly advancing industry landscape.

Vietstock – Your Strategic Gateway To Vietnam’s Livestock Market

Is your business aiming to scale, expand market reach, or establish a leading position in Vietnam’s and Southeast Asia’s livestock, animal feed, animal health, or meat processing sectors? Seeking a high-impact platform to showcase your innovations, build direct relationships with key decision-makers, and expand business potential across the region? Vietstock Expo & Forum is the must-attend gateway!

Unlock New Opportunities, Create Valuable Partnerships

Join 13,000+ qualified trade visitors, including farm owners, feed millers, meat processors, distributors, veterinarians, and governments from across Vietnam and over 40 countries and regions. Vietstock offers you face-to-face access to the decision-makers who matter most, enabling high-value interactions that shorten the sales cycle and open doors to new partnerships.

Mr. Phung Duc Tien, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Agriculture and Environment shared his thoughts on Vietstock: “Exhibitors have noted that each year after Vietstock, their equipment sales increase. Our livestock and aquaculture technologies are continually being innovated, which plays a key role in boosting the industry’s productivity, quality, and competitiveness”.

Showcase Innovation in a High-Impact Environment

With over 13,000 sqm of exhibition space and 300+ exhibiting companies, Vietstock 2025 brings together the entire livestock industry under one roof. Whether you offer feed technology, breeding solutions, animal health products, farm automation systems, or meat processing equipment, this is where innovation gets noticed.

The exhibition is designed for maximum exposure, giving your brand the spotlight it deserves.

Livestock Roadshow held in key livestock provinces across Vietnam, increases opportunities for exhibitors to connect directly with potential customers in these vital markets.

Match & Meet Program – The platform offers a professional business networking space where exhibitors and industry leaders can network quickly and privately, opening up the opportunity to reach the "final decision" right at the event.

Maximize ROI with Quality Leads and Targeted Connections

Exhibiting at Vietstock is a strategic investment in measurable business outcomes. Capture high-quality leads, engage with key decision-makers, and position your solutions directly in front of industry buyers who are actively seeking innovative technologies and sustainable solutions to enhance productivity within livestock production.

Boost your lead generation with LeadGrab – Lead Retrieval Application. This tool enables exhibitors to efficiently capture visitor information by simply scanning badges, turning every interaction into a valuable business connection. Seamlessly track and follow up on potential leads to maximize ROI and accelerate your sales pipeline post-event.

Stay Ahead of Livestock Trends & Industry Insights

During the three days of Vietstock 2025, benefit from technical seminars, industry forums, and policy briefings delivered by top industry experts and associations. Gain valuable knowledge, sustainability trends, animal welfare, biosecurity, and feed innovation, that can sharpen business strategy and inspire product development.

Conferences & Technical Seminars: An education hub for technical knowledge and market updates in the livestock industry, features engaging sessions led by industry thought leaders, covers a diverse range of topics, from market trends and regulatory updates to technological advancements and best practices

Biosecurity Asia Forum: The forum will focus on orientations, methods, and implementation strategies for biosecurity, which is a core value for sustainable development in the livestock industry

The forum will focus on orientations, methods, and implementation strategies for biosecurity, which is a core value for sustainable development in the livestock industry Eggcellent Theatre: Vietstock celebrates World Egg Day at Eggcellent Theatre every year with many exciting activities: product showcase, workshops, seminars, free Egg-Gift-Away.

Stand out in Southeast Asia’s thriving livestock market

Vietnam is one of Asia’s fastest-growing markets for livestock production and meat processing. By exhibiting at Vietstock 2025, you position your business at the center of Southeast Asia’s agribusiness transformation. Strengthen brand visibility, enhance credibility, and become a recognized name in a market where trust and long-term partnerships are key to success.

Adding to the prestige of the event, the Vietstock Awards – 13th edition will once again be hosted by the Department of Livestock Production and Veterinary (Ministry of Agriculture and Environment) offer a unique opportunity to elevate your brand. These prestigious awards honour organizations that have made outstanding contributions to Vietnam’s livestock sector. A nomination or win amplifies your brand, reinforces your leadership, and strengthens regional credibility.

Start your journey to success at Vietstock Expo & Forum 2025

Vietstock 2025 is your gateway to unlocking new growth opportunities and building long-lasting partnerships in the heart of Southeast Asia’s rapidly advancing livestock industry. With thousands of industry leaders and decision-makers converging under one roof, this is the place to highlight your innovations, expand your reach, and position your brand for success in a competitive market.

Now is the time to act, secure your stand at Vietstock Expo & Forum 2025 and be part of the region’s most impactful livestock exhibition.

