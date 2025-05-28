As financial advisor, ACMA’s role will involve leveraging its network and expertise to structure and mobilise the capital required for the project’s execution

African Export-Import Bank’s Afreximbank Advisory and Capital Markets (ACMA) department has been appointed and mandated as the exclusive financial advisor to raise capital for the US$1.7-billion Suiso Project, a transformative coal-to-fertiliser facility to be developed in Kriel, Mpumalanga Province, in South Africa.

The Suiso Project, which aims to promote sustainable agriculture, will use cutting-edge fertiliser technology, such as air products gasification, and is expected to enhance the food security situation in the region. Sponsored by a consortium of leading energy and industrial companies committed to sustainable development and economic growth in the region, the project represents a significant investment in South Africa’s industrial agriculture sector aimed at reducing dependency on imported fertilisers.

This appointment is a reflection of the increasing recognition of Afreximbank’s capacity and commitment to supporting large-scale projects with the potential to drive industrialisation and economic development across Africa.

Suiso was formed recently to focus on the manufacture of ammonia and fertiliser, using a fossil-fuel gasification process. It intends to build a more resilient and sustainable fertiliser and agricultural market across Sub-Saharan Africa with more efficient fertiliser application rates and a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. Suiso plans to establish a blue ammonia production facility with a capacity of 2,200 tonnes per day (TPD). This facility will produce approximately 2,600 TPD of Urea, 1,600 TPD of Ammonium Nitrate (TAN), and a low-density Ammonium Nitrate using prilling technology, with any excess ammonia being sold in bulk.