Rainforest Alliance to unveil new tool to help farmers meet EUDR compliance

In order to support farmers’ the European Union Regulation on Deforestation-free Products (EUDR) compliance efforts, the Rainforest Alliance will soon launch our Deforestation Risk Assessment Tool in September 2024.

This service will provide customers of our tool with industry-leading risk assessments for deforestation based upon AI remote sensing forest data, publicly available data sets, and the Rainforest Alliance’s own proprietary tree cover maps.

The Rainforest Alliance developed this tool to support coffee and cocoa supply chain actors and farmers, especially those with non-certified sourcing footprints, with their EUDR compliance efforts.

“Our industry-leading Deforestation Risk Assessment Tool leverages our expertise in identifying deforestation risk.”

This tool has been embedded in our Certification Program for years, and we have decided to make our extensive knowledge in identifying deforestation risk more broadly available to support coffee and cocoa supply chain actors and farmers with their EUDR compliance efforts.

The requirements of the European Union Regulation on Deforestation-free Products (EUDR) is set for December 30, 2024.

The regulation requires operators and traders who sell cocoa and coffee (as well as derived products like chocolate) to EU markets, or export them from the EU, to prove that these products do not originate from land deforested after December 31, 2020.