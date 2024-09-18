Orffa: Expanding in Asia with science driven innovations in animal nutrition

Founded in Belgium in 1967, Orffa has evolved from a distributor into a global leader in animal nutrition. We are now expanding our presence in Asia, focusing on delivering cutting-edge science driven feed additive solutions to enhance animal health, productivity, and sustainability.

Expansion into Asia

Asia’s dynamic market offers significant growth opportunities, and we are excited to announce the appointment of Ramakanta Nayak as our new Managing Director for the Asia-Pacific region. With his in-depth knowledge of the local market, Ramakanta will spearhead our initiatives to provide science driven feed solutions that address the specific needs of Asian livestock producers.

Our three key Focus Areas:

Gut Health & Immunity: A healthy gut is essential for thriving animals. Our solutions support a balanced gut microbiome, enhancing nutrient absorption, reducing pathogenic pressure, and boosting the immune system. Feed Efficiency: We offer innovative solutions to maximize feed utilization, helping to reduce feed costs and promote more sustainable animal production. Mineral Nutrition: Our comprehensive mineral nutrition solutions are designed to ensure optimal animal health and performance.

Science-Driven Solutions for your needs

Whether you’re looking to enhance gut health, improve feed efficiency, or optimize mineral nutrition, we have the expertise and products to support your goals. Our local specialists are equipped to tackle a wide range of challenges specific to the region.

Partner with Orffa

Join us in shaping the future of animal nutrition in Asia. Together, we can drive innovation, enhance animal health and productivity, and contribute to the sustainable development of the region’s livestock industry.

Contact us today to learn more about our comprehensive range of feed additive solutions.