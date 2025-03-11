Quality lubricants are critical for optimal efficiency in cold storage truck fleets

The most critical aspect for cold storage truck fleets is temperature control. Goods must be transported under optimal temperature conditions at all times, ensuring integrity of goods. “It is a delicate balancing act as the temperature is dictated by the cargo carried and can vary from – 25ᵒC to +25ᵒC,” notes Andy Weddell, Local Segment Lead – Commercial Vehicles at FUCHS LUBRICANTS SOUTH AFRICA .

“The truck itself needs to run efficiently and effectively to ensure no downtime and potential loss of goods. One would also need to consider if the refrigeration unit runs separately to the truck. In some cases, the compressor runs off the vehicle’s engine and from a separate source in others,” explains Weddell.

While extreme cold temperatures do not really have a huge impact on refrigerated truck operations, using quality lubricants in both the vehicle and refrigerated trailer is integral to a fleet’s operating capacity, allowing it to operate over a wide temperature range.

The TITAN CARGO range from FUCHS is ideal for these types of operations due to it being able to offer extended drain intervals, superior wear protection, reduced fuel consumption, increased equipment longevity, and the peace of mind in knowing your vehicle is running optimally.

TITAN CARGO is particularly effective because it combines a quality base oil with the correct additive package. The correct treat rate of the additive pack is imperative, as the additives in the oil lubricant contribute to extending oil drain intervals and reducing energy consumption.

The range also features Sulphated Ash, Phosphors and Sulphur (SAPS) technology, which has a direct impact on emissions. Low-SAPS oils are vital to prevent Diesel Particulate Filters (DPFs) in modern engines from getting clogged up. “Not only does the low-SAPS TITAN CARGO range allow the DPF and catalytic convertor to work more efficiently, it also enhances fuel efficiency. This makes the range very appealing to refrigerated truck owners and managers,” highlights Weddell.

When it comes to transmission lubrication, the more efficiently a transmission runs, the better the truck operates. A high-quality Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF) contributes to fuel efficiency and extended equipment life. The outstanding base oil quality of TITAN ATF 5500 from FUCHS allows for optimal cold temperature properties and a high aging ability.

Looking at general advice for cold storage truck fleet operators, Weddell says: Monitor the condition of your oil through regular oil samples, hence adopting a more proactive approach; ensure you conform to the oil drain interval prescribed by the transmission manufacturer and the requirements and approvals of the OEM. “This is absolutely key to your transmission’s lifespan.”

The first golden rule with refrigeration compressors is to match the refrigerant gas type to the product you use, which is why the FUCHS technical team is on hand to provide expert advice and product selection. An example is RENISO TRITON SEZ 32, a fully synthetic refrigerant oil based on synthetic polyol esters.

Due to technological advances, the entire refrigerant market is moving away from mineral-based products to synthetic lubricants. The RENISO TRITON SEZ range has been specifically formulated to be used with chlorine-free refrigerants, which are more environment friendly as they do not contribute to ozone depletion and global warming.

“Inherently synthetic lubricants reduce operating costs, improve efficiency and, in this case, support a more environmentally friendly option,” says Weddell. Cooling system maintenance is also crucial for refrigerated transport trucks, as three to four out of ten engine failures are due to using the incorrect coolant, or no coolant at all.

To protect against freezing and overheating in varying climate conditions, FUCHS recommends using FRICOFIN LL 50. It is an Organic Additive Technology (OAT) product, free from nitrites, amines, borates, silicates, and phosphates. The ‘LL’ in the name stands for long life, allowing for the longest drainage intervals possible. It can handle temperatures from –40ᵒC to 105ᵒC for optimal engine protection over an extreme range.

As a long-life coolant, FRICOLIN LL 50 has an incredible product lifespan. It is pre-mixed with demineralised water, so is ready to use (RTU). Other benefits are excellent long-lasting protection for deposits, cavitation, and corrosion. It is compatible with other components so offers seal and radiator protection as well.

“Considering our entire product range, FUCHS has adopted the stance to move away from harmful substances, thus ensuring we conforming to a sustainable future. We stay at the forefront of technology to ensure that our products adhere to upcoming trends and innovations in the industry.

“Our considerable R&D budget stresses the importance of product integrity and innovation, making us the world leader in technology. We ensure you get the highest quality product in support of your application, while considering any environmental impact,” concludes Weddell.