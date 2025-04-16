PRASL Project Launches to Advance Regenerative Agriculture in Mozambique

Solidaridad, in partnership with Kvuno, Hiveonline, HEINEKEN Mozambique, and the HEINEKEN Africa Foundation, officially launched the Promoting Regenerative Agriculture for Sustainable Livelihoods (PRASL) project today. The 3-year initiative invests 1.5 million euros (about 1.7 million USD) to support 4,000 smallholder farmers, with a focus on empowering women and young adults, to adopt climate-resilient agricultural practices that can enhance soil health, restore ecosystems, and strengthen community resilience.

Transforming Agriculture for Climate Resilience

The PRASL project comes at a critical time as smallholder farmers in Mozambique face the increasing challenges of climate change, including erratic rainfall and soil degradation. By promoting regenerative agriculture, the initiative will equip farmers with innovative, sustainable farming techniques, improve market access, and introduce digital solutions that enable better decision-making.

“Mozambique’s future depends on transforming smallholder farmers into resilient, food-secure agro-entrepreneurs. We envision a nation where farmers are not merely surviving, but thriving—capable of withstanding climate and market shocks, and contributing meaningfully to a diversified and inclusive economy. Empowering them is key to expanding our tax base and building stronger, locally-driven industries.” — Francisco Nhanale, Country Manager, Solidaridad Mozambique.

Strengthening Partnerships for Sustainable Development

Collaboration between the private sector, development organizations, and local farming communities is key to the project’s success. Through strategic partnerships, PRASL will provide farmers with access to training, digital platforms, and financial inclusion tools to enhance productivity and long-term sustainability.

“Digitalizing the agricultural value chain is not just a matter of innovation—it is a strategic necessity. Without reliable data on production, costs, and yields, our farmers remain invisible to financial institutions. Through initiatives like PRASL, we aim to build strong digital records that give banks the confidence to invest in smallholder agriculture and unlock real economic inclusion for rural communities,” says Lydia Banda, Regional Manager at Kvuno.

With at least 60% of participants being women and 30% young adults, PRASL places inclusivity at the heart of its approach. The project seeks to bridge gender gaps in agricultural leadership and promote young adult participation in farming through mentorship, skills development, and access to finance.

A Commitment to Lasting Impact

The PRASL project will run from 2024 to 2027, ensuring that farmers have the necessary resources, knowledge, and market connections to sustain regenerative practices beyond the project’s duration. By fostering local ownership and knowledge-sharing, the initiative aims to create a resilient and self-sufficient agricultural sector in Boane District.

“It is with great pride and excitement that we celebrate the launch of our latest project. PRASL marks a significant milestone in the HEINEKEN Africa Foundation’s ongoing commitment to foster sustainable development and to empower smallholder communities across sub-Saharan Africa. We are committed to working together with our partners farmers. We believe that investing in African agriculture is investing in the future of the world.” – Edwin Moerkerk, General Manager, the HEINEKEN Africa Foundation.