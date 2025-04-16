For Balkrishna Industries Ltd – better known by the brand name BKT – sustainability is not just a promise, but a concrete commitment that runs through every facet of the company: from the environment to the community, from the production chain to people’s well-being. A measurable commitment, as the data show in the latest Sustainability Report, verified by Bureau Veritas.

Attention to the environment is at the core of BKT’s vision. During the financial year 2023-2024, nearly 25,000 new trees were planted across an area of more than 48,000 square meters – actively contributing to the protection of biodiversity. In parallel, the company strengthened its commitment to reducing emissions by saving about 28,000 tons of CO2 and adopting circular economy practices, as well as by reducing waste and increasing the use of recyclable materials. But sustainability for BKT does not end with the environment: its beneficial impact extends to people and local communities through initiatives dedicated to education, health, and rural and social development. Initiatives that reflect the desire to help improve the living quality of the most disadvantaged people, or those with limited access to resources and basic goods.

A concrete example is the support provided to the Akshyapatra Foundation in India for the distribution of free meals to public schools: a commitment that during the 2023-2024 financial year guaranteed, every day, a nutritious meal to more than 2.2 million Indian children, among those more than 28,000 children residing in the city of Bhuj, where BKT’s largest production site is located. It was right this cooperation that still in Bhuj led to the opening of a canteen having a capacity of serving 50,000 meals a day as further enhancement of BKT’s aid to the local community and the livelihood of the littlest ones.

In the healthcare area, BKT is actively involved in improving access to medical care in the most vulnerable areas by supporting projects that promote prevention, treatment, and the enhancement of local healthcare facilities. The company invests in initiatives that ensure essential services to those who need them most, contributing to the expansion and improvement of hospital infrastructure and care centers, with the aim of strengthening the health system and making healthcare more accessible to the population.

On the education front, BKT is dedicated to projects aimed at raising the quality of education and making education more inclusive and accessible. The company supports programs providing teacher training and educational resources, as well as creating modern and stimulating learning environments, with a focus on the most disadvantaged groups of the population. The goal is to contribute to the growth of future generations by providing concrete opportunities for quality education.

“Our journey through sustainability and CSR practices is driven by excellence – not only in terms of economic growth, but also in terms of environmental protection and social welfare, driven by the desire to be a positive leadership example for the entire industry and future generations. This is why we assign significant resources and efforts to promoting education, health, and rural development as our contribution to creating a more equitable and inclusive society through sustainable transformation.”- commented Rajiv Poddar, Joint Managing Director, BKT.

A truly holistic ESG approach by BKT with a strong focus on the health and safety of its employees, on the protection of human rights – extending throughout the entire supply chain based on strict quality standards.