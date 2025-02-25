Pannar Hybrid Seeds: A Resilient Solution to Goss’s Wilt

A newly emerging maize disease, Goss’s Bacterial Wilt and Leaf Blight, has been detected in South Africa, raising concerns among farmers and agricultural experts.

First reported in Nebraska, USA, in 1969, the disease has gradually spread to key maize-producing regions worldwide, with South African farmers now facing its potential impact, according to Goss’s Baterial Wilt and Leaf Blight Fact Sheet by Drs. Rikus Kloppers and Scott Heuchlin.

The spread and impact of Goss’s Wilt

Goss’s Wilt, caused by the bacterium Clavibacter nebraskensis, was identified in the North West province during the 2024 season, with additional cases reported in the Eastern Highveld. Experts warn that the disease could have been present for several seasons but went undetected due to similarities with other plant stress conditions.

Yield losses from Goss’s Wilt can be devastating, reaching up to 50% in highly susceptible maize varieties, especially when combined with hail or wind damage.

In the U.S., it ranks among the top three most destructive maize diseases annually, reducing plant vigor, grain quality, and overall yield. The disease’s effects are more severe in fields with infected crop residues from previous seasons, leading to long-term productivity concerns.

Pannar hybrid seeds: A proven defense against Goss’s Wilt

Recognizing the threat posed by Goss’s Wilt, Pannar Seed (Pty) Ltd, a leading seed supplier in Africa has developed maize hybrids with enhanced resistance to the disease. These hybrids offer farmers a reliable solution to protect their crops and maximize yields, even in high-risk areas.

By leveraging advanced breeding techniques and decades of research, Pannar’s hybrids are specifically designed to withstand bacterial infections, ensuring stronger plant vigor, improved grain quality, and better overall resilience against environmental stressors.

Some of these hybrids are showcased at the company’s popular Crop Extravaganzas at Val, Kroonstad and Biesiesvlei, Greytown, South Africa running from February and March this year.

“Pannar’s approach combines cutting-edge science and an agronomic understanding of local conditions with a deep respect for the experience and expertise of our farmers,” says De Bruyn Myburgh, Lead Agronomist at Pannar.

“Selecting the right hybrid packages is one of the most crucial and challenging management decisions for farmers. At Pannar, we believe in creating solutions together that leave our loyal customers confident in their decisions.”

Recognizing the Disease

Goss’s Wilt presents in two phases: systemic wilt and foliar blight. Symptoms include elongated, water-soaked lesions on leaves with characteristic dark freckles and a sticky bacterial exudate that dries into a varnish-like residue. Severe infections cause premature leaf death, reducing photosynthesis and weakening plant structures, leading to lodging and harvest losses.

The disease is often confused with other maize infections such as Northern Corn Leaf Blight and Bacterial Leaf Streak. Accurate diagnosis requires laboratory tests and expert consultation to differentiate it from environmental stress conditions like sunburn or drought effects.

Comprehensive Management Strategies

Pannar Hybrid Seeds recommends an integrated approach to managing Goss’s Wilt, combining genetic resistance with best agricultural practices, including:

Planting Pannar Resistant Hybrids : Choosing Pannar’s disease-resistant maize hybrids significantly reduces the risk of infection.

: Choosing Pannar’s disease-resistant maize hybrids significantly reduces the risk of infection. Residue Management : Reducing crop residue through tillage and crop rotation limits bacterial survival.

: Reducing crop residue through tillage and crop rotation limits bacterial survival. Weed Control : Managing grassy weeds that may harbor the pathogen.

: Managing grassy weeds that may harbor the pathogen. Equipment Sanitation: Cleaning farm machinery to prevent bacterial spread.

The Future of Maize Protection

Pannar Hybrid Seeds remains committed to providing farmers with cutting-edge solutions to tackle emerging agricultural challenges. By investing in advanced maize genetics and farmer education, Pannar ensures that South African farmers have access to the best tools for safeguarding their crops and securing their harvests.

As the maize industry adapts to this new challenge, awareness and early intervention remain key. Farmers are encouraged to choose Pannar Hybrid Seeds for their proven resilience against Goss’s Wilt and other crop diseases, ensuring a more productive and sustainable future.