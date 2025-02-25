Nyama Battle premieres on eTV and Tru-Cape is part of the action

Weekends are about to get a whole lot more exhilarating! A brand-new local cooking competition launched over the past weekend, and Tru-Cape is thrilled to be part of the action. Get ready for delicious dishes, fierce competition, and plenty of foodie inspiration as contestants battle it out to become the nation’s first-ever Nyama Battle champion and the ultimate prize of their own food truck business.

Nyama Battle is South Africa’s first cooking competition series celebrating street food and smoky flavours. The series, which premiered on Sunday, 23 February at 17h00 on eTV, is hosted by renowned personalities, including Lebogang “The Funny Chef” Tlokana and Chefs Keegan Maistry and Moses Moloi, who bring their unique culinary expertise and vibrant energy to the competition.

As a headline sponsor, Tru-Cape is eager to see how contestants put a unique spin on favourite South African ingredients.

“Nyama Battle provides Tru-Cape with an impactful platform to showcase its products, enhance brand perception, and connect with a dynamic and growing consumer base, while contributing to the growth and empowerment of local businesses in South Africa,” says Conrad Fick, marketing director at Tru-Cape, the largest supplier of South African apples and pears.

Look out for Tru-Cape products in the well-stocked pantry, and get inspired to use them in new and unique ways in your kitchen.

Don’t miss out on the fun, tune in every Sunday for the next twelve weeks at 17h00 on eTV, to meet the contestants and experience the excitement of Nyama Battle for yourself.

Find a promo video at https://youtu.be/phYj0oFEkzQ or watch the first episode at

https://watch.evod.co.za/details/brand_122734530508.