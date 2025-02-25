Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) has expanded its cider offerings with the official launch of Snapp Dry Cider, a refined and bold addition to its portfolio designed to cater to evolving consumer preferences. This strategic move aligns with KBL’s continued commitment to innovation, premiumization, and tapping into Kenya’s dynamic alcoholic beverage market.

Snapp Dry Cider, a refreshing and sophisticated drink crafted for the modern woman, introduces a crisp, semi-dry taste with a well-balanced fruitiness. The cider was launched to appeal to a growing demographic of consumers who prefer a less sweet beverage with a more complex flavor.

“The launch of Snapp Dry Cider is a testament to our deep understanding of evolving consumer trends. We recognize the demand for premium beverages that deliver both taste and lifestyle appeal, and Snapp Dry Cider is our answer to that need,” said Faith Nyambura Marketing Manager – Innovations at East African Breweries Limited EABL. “This launch marks another step in our journey to provide innovative offerings tailored to diverse palates.”

The cider category has experienced significant growth in Kenya, with millennials and Gen Z consumers driving demand for fruitier, lower-alcohol alternatives to traditional beverages. The introduction of Snapp Dry Cider builds on KBL’s past successes, including Tusker Cider and Manyatta Cider, both of which have performed exceptionally well in the market.

The unveiling of Snapp Dry Cider was complemented by the first installment of Snapp Socials—an exclusive event series to foster a sense of community among women. The Long Brunch event, held at Naiposha Gardens, brought together industry influencers, media personalities, and consumers for a day of immersive experiences, music, and celebration.

Snapp Dry Cider is now available at leading retailers, supermarkets, and e-commerce platforms, offering consumers multiple avenues to enjoy the new Snapp Dry Cider.