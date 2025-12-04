New Project Launched to Boost Blue Economy Across the Horn of Africa

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), in partnership with the African Development Bank Group (AfDB), has launched a major multinational initiative aimed at accelerating coordinated blue economy actions across the Horn of Africa.

The new programme, titled Building Blue Economy Resilience and Prosperity in IGAD & the Horn of Africa (BE-Prosper), was formally approved during a three-day event held at the IGAD headquarters in Djibouti from 17–19 November. The launch brought together senior government officials, development partners, technical experts and representatives from regional institutions.

Speaking on behalf of IGAD Executive Secretary Workneh Gebeyehu, Mohy Tohami, Director of Economic Cooperation and Regional Integration at IGAD, reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to unlocking the region’s vast blue economy potential.

“The IGAD region has vast blue economy resources that, if properly used, will alleviate poverty and provide food security to our population,” he said, highlighting the central role of well-governed fisheries and resilient coastal economies in regional transformation.

Mohy further emphasised the need for harmonised fish standards, strengthened value chains and the expansion of intra-regional fish trade as key drivers of economic integration and improved community livelihoods.

Representing the African Development Bank Group, Ahmed Khan, Chief Fisheries Officer and project team lead, delivered remarks on behalf of Regional Agriculture and Agro-industry Sector Manager Pascal Sanginga. He reiterated the Bank’s commitment to supporting sustainable fisheries, aquatic food systems and regional value chains across East Africa.

“The African Development Bank is proud to partner with IGAD as it leads a truly multinational initiative where transboundary fisheries, food security, fragility and regional cooperation come together,” he said.

Khan noted that the Bank views the blue economy as a strategic catalyst for economic transformation and climate resilience. “BE-Prosper will help member states improve fisheries management, expand opportunities for value addition, and enhance livelihoods for coastal and riparian communities across the Horn of Africa,” he added.

Funded through a $5.2 million grant from the Bank’s Transition Support Facility Pillar III, the project will support Djibouti, Eritrea, Somalia and South Sudan, working in collaboration with FAO, UNIDO and the University of British Columbia (UBC).

BE-Prosper’s interventions include joint fisheries assessments, vessel monitoring, capacity-building and institutional strengthening with FAO and UBC; policy harmonisation and facilitation of intra-regional fish trade led by UNIDO; the development of climate-resilience tools and insurance mechanisms through the IGAD Climate Prediction & Applications Centre; and a detailed project coordination framework to guide timely implementation.

The initiative is expected to significantly boost food security, stimulate local economies, strengthen community resilience and promote inclusive blue economy development across the IGAD region. With enhanced governance, deeper regional collaboration and sustained investment, BE-Prosper aims to deliver long-term prosperity for coastal and inland communities throughout the Horn of Africa.

IGAD’s Director of Agriculture and Environment, Daher Elmi, noted that all IGAD Member States have now validated national blue economy strategies—an important milestone for regional alignment.

“With BE-Prosper, we are moving from strategy to implementation. The project will translate our blue economy visions into real investments and tangible benefits for communities,” he said.

The launch concluded with the formation of a Project Steering Committee and agreement on a comprehensive implementation roadmap.