MARMADE to harness marine biomass for innovation in food and feed ingredients

The global population is projected to reach 9.8 billion by 2050, significantly increasing the demand for food and feed. This translates to dramatic challenges for supply systems, as traditional production methods are increasingly unsustainable since they contribute to significant greenhouse gas emissions, land degradation, and water scarcity. Therefore, the sustainable management of the planet’s limited resources becomes imperative.

Launched in September 2025, MARMADE is a European research project aiming to develop sustainable, high-value ingredients for food and feed through the valorisation of marine biomass. Specifically, the project focuses on the processing of crustacean residues (such as shrimp shells and blue crabs) and seaweed (green, red, and brown species).

Through advanced biorefinery processes, MARMADE will extract bioactive compounds to design innovative food and feed prototypes with improved nutritional properties. At the same time, MARMADE will ensure compliance with the highest safety, sustainability, and regulatory standards, paving the way for future market uptake.

The three-year project is funded by the Circular Bio-based Europe Joint Undertaking (CBE JU), the partnership between the European Union and the Bio-based Industries Consortium (BIC). MARMADE brings together 11 partners from 7 European countries, combining scientific excellence with industry expertise.

Kick-off meeting

The kick-off meeting took place on 12 September 2025 at the University of Camerino marking the project’s first major milestone and confirming its ambitious roadmap. Representatives from all partners and the CBE JU participated to map out the initial activities and align the next steps.

Vision and objectives

The main objective of MARMADE is to develop a portfolio of innovative food and feed ingredients from marine biomass that are affordable, nutritious, safe, healthy, and sustainable.

MARMADE supports the European Union’s Green Deal objectives for a greener and more sustainable future. By valorising marine resources, it reduces dependency on petrochemical-based ingredients and strengthens the circular economy. In parallel, it contributes to the Farm to Fork Strategy by improving the nutritional profile of food and feed, advances the EU Bioeconomy Strategy through innovative cascading extraction processes, and applies the Safe and Sustainable by Design (SSbD) principles, ensuring safety, sustainability, and environmental protection.

Project consortium