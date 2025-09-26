Kenyan Scientists Develop Five Bird-Resistant Sorghum Varieties to Boost Yields in Drylands

The Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation (KALRO) has unveiled a breakthrough in sorghum breeding, developing five bird-resistant sorghum varieties tailored for dryland regions, promising bountiful returns and enhanced resilience for farmers.

Two of the standout lines, Pato I and Smart Sorghum, promise to transform production in arid and semi-arid zones thanks to their high yields, drought tolerance and rapid maturation.

KALRO researchers explain that these new sorghum types incorporate a natural defense against bird predation by producing tannins during critical growth stages—making the grain unpalatable to birds.

The bird deterrent is effective particularly in the milk, dough, and maturity phases. According to KALRO, this mechanism can cut losses from bird attack by up to 80 percent, a major impediment to sorghum productivity.

Unlike older white sorghum varieties that birds favor—particularly because they feed on the soft dough seeds—these new varieties resist attacks precisely when they are most vulnerable. Researches indicate that birds cause up to 80 per cent yield losses as they prefer to feed on seeds 20 days after the grain turns green at the soft dough stage.

According to Simon Kuria, the research station head at KALRO Kiboko, farmers had persistently identified bird attacks as the major obstacle to growing climate-resilient sorghum. “Sorghum grows in arid marginal areas and with little stress for farmers.

The crop barely requires any fertiliser to mature. We canvassed sorghum growers across the country and the recurring issue that impacted their yields and hindered many of them from growing the climate-resistant crop was attack by birds,” he said.

Smart Sorghum in particular is touted for its drought resistance and quick maturity: it can reach harvest in just three months and yield up to 15 bags per acre. Its stalks also remain green after grain maturity, making them a more nutritious fodder for livestock.

Joel Nzomo, Machakos County Executive, added that the positive results observed in trial plots have motivated scaling efforts. “After the positive results we have seen from the trial plots with these new varieties we are setting aside 1,000 acres in every ward to grow them for seed multiplication,” he said.

These new sorghum varieties have been undergoing multiplication at the research institution’s Katumani station, where seed stocks are being increased in preparation for wider distribution.

Farmers will be able to view and obtain these varieties when they are showcased at the Nairobi International Trade Fair, running from 29th September to 5th October at the Jamhuri Showgrounds.

The exhibition is expected to draw participants from across Kenya, offering an opportunity for farmers, agribusinesses and seed distributors to assess the performance and suitability of Pato I and Smart Sorghum for dryland farming.

KALRO hopes that the adoption of these bird-resistant lines will boost sorghum production, improve food security in marginal areas, increase farmer incomes, and reduce post-flowering losses.

As climate change continues to put pressure on water availability and cropping systems, innovations like Pato I and Smart Sorghum could become cornerstones of sustainable dryland agriculture in Kenya.