South Africa’s Grain Producers Break Multiple Records

Excellence in grain production was once again celebrated at the annual Grow for Gold Awards function, where South Africa’s top producers were honoured for their outstanding yields, innovation, and contribution to national food security. This year’s awards proved historic, with a surge of new national records across maize, wheat, and soybean categories – reaffirming the adaptability and skill of South African producers even in a season marked by climatic challenges.

Record-breaking achievements

• Wheat: Both the Northern and Southern Irrigation categories saw new record yields being set, underscoring improved cultivar choices and management practices.

• Maize: Remarkably, six regional maize categories delivered new records – a reflection of favourable seasonal conditions in key production regions, alongside precision farming practices and advanced genetics.

• Soybeans: Producers achieved three new records, with exceptional yields reported across irrigation and dryland regions.

The widespread records in maize and soybeans can be attributed to a combination of a particularly wet second half of the season, improved soil health management, and the rapid adoption of high-performing hybrids suited to local conditions. The drought of the previous season also ensured that sufficient nutrients remained in the soil, further contributing to the record-breaking yields. While the rains created ideal conditions for maize and soybeans, sunflowers did not benefit from the wetter season – highlighting how different crops respond to climatic variability.



Celebrating producers’ excellence

Winners across categories included producers from KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Highveld, Free State, North West, irrigation zones, and beyond – reflecting the national reach and inclusive spirit of the competition.

The Grow for Gold Awards was established to recognise excellence in yield, but also the innovation, stewardship, and resilience behind those figures. As Grain SA Head of Applied Economics & Member Services, Corné Louw, noted at the event:

“These awards are more than numbers on a yield sheet – they are a testament to the producer’s determination, the science behind cultivar development, and the collective effort of our agricultural value chain. This year’s wetter second half of the season boosted maize, and soybean yields to record highs, while reminding us that crops like sunflower face different challenges with diseases, such as sclerotinia, negatively affecting their yields. South Africa’s grain farmers continue to show that they can adapt and still compete with the best in the world.”

Looking ahead

Now in its sixth edition, the Grow for Gold Awards have become a hallmark of producer recognition and agricultural progress. By benchmarking yields and celebrating success, the initiative encourages knowledge sharing, motivates producers to push boundaries, and showcases the vital role of the grain industry in securing South Africa’s food future.

Download the 2025 Grow for Gold Finalist Information flyer here

Issued by:

Grain SA