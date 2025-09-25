In Greece, salad is more than a side dish – it’s a celebration of heritage, flavor, and the Mediterranean way of life. As summer reaches its peak and tables across the country overflow with vibrant produce, Greeks gather around a tradition that has nourished body and soul for generations.

The Greek salad – or horiatiki – is a culinary icon that reflects the essence of the land: sun-ripened tomatoes, crisp cucumbers, sharp onions, crunchy peppers, Kalamata olives, all crowned with a generous block of creamy feta cheese and drizzled with golden extra virgin olive oil. No dressings. No gimmicks. Just raw, honest ingredients, kissed by the sun and rooted in centuries of agricultural wisdom.

“This isn’t just about food,” says Mr Christos Seferlis, an olive oil farmer. “It’s about honouring what the earth gives us. In every bite, you taste the Greek summer – the warmth, the simplicity, the love.” A timeless symbol of Greek heritage and purity, olive oil from Laconia has once again captured international attention. This year, Seferlis Estates proudly received the Gold Medal at the LIOOC, London International Olive Oil Competition with Koroneiki and Athinolia varieties solidifying its place among the world’s finest extra virgin olive oils.