The Summer Berry Company to Unveil South Africa Partnership at Fruit Attraction 2025

UK-based berry supplier scales blueberry and strawberry production with new venture in South Africa to deliver premium fruits year-round.

The Summer Berry Company (TSBC), one of the UK’s leading vertically integrated berry suppliers, will unveil a joint venture with Southern Cross Marketing & Management (Southern Group) – a southern hemisphere leader in both grapes and dates.

The announcement will take place at Fruit Attraction 2025 in Madrid on 30 September, where TSBC will be exhibiting at Pavilion 8, Stand 8C06 (Portugal Fresh area).

The partnership expands TSBC’s global footprint, complementing its existing operations in the UK (Chichester, West Sussex) and Odemira, Portugal.

TSBC’s UK business has become the first to pioneer year-round strawberry production on a commercial scale using LED-lit greenhouses – whilst its Portugal operation provides a strategic base for the European market.

The new South Africa venture fills a strategic opportunity by combining TSBC’s expertise in sustainable berry cultivation with Southern Group’s ideal growing conditions. Together, the companies aim to supply premium fruit to global markets year-round, meeting growing consumer demand.

Initially, the venture will focus on premium blueberries and low-chill strawberry varieties, with plans to expand into additional soft fruits in the future. Key investments will include precision agriculture, water-efficient irrigation, and other sustainable farming practices.

Production and growth highlights from the partnership to-date include:

Blueberries: 20 hectares currently under development, with potential expansion up to 95 hectares.

Strawberries: four trial varieties underway in South Africa, including Fandango, harvested for the first time in July 2025.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Southern Group,” said David Sanclement, CEO of The Summer Berry Company. “This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to provide high-quality, sustainably grown berries throughout the year. South Africa’s climate allows us to extend our production season, ensuring fresh and delicious blueberries and strawberries reach our customers even during off-peak months in the UK, EU and Middle East.”

Southern Group’s CEO, Morne Steenkamp, added: “Working with The Summer Berry Company allows us to access new markets while implementing innovative growing techniques. Our shared commitment to quality and sustainability will drive long-term success for both businesses and benefit consumers worldwide.”

