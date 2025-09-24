Loopworm Makes a Mark in Sustainable Aquaculture with Global Salmon Feed Exports and Regulatory Approvals

Loopworm secured CAA Approval certifying the direct use of Loopworm’s protein and fat products as additives, attractants, and palatants in aquaculture nutrition.

Loopworm, India’s leading insect biotechnology company, has secured approval from the Coastal Aquaculture Authority (CAA) of India, certifying the direct use of Loopworm’s protein and fat products as additives, attractants, and palatants in aquaculture nutrition and health at the farm level. This approval shows a paradigm shift, allowing Loopworm’s products to directly serve aqua feed supplements and additives manufacturers.

The CAA approval opens an entirely new domain for Loopworm, enabling the company to bridge the gap of palatability and attractability for aquaculture feed additives products. It will support farmers in challenging weather conditions and early disease incidents. It will improve feed consumption rates for farmed fish and crustaceans, providing direct nutritional supplementation at the farm level

The brand has started with exports of its insect protein powder (i.e, insect meal) to a leading global salmon feed manufacturer, making a mark in sustainable aquaculture. Multiple commercial consignments have been shipped to one of the largest clients in the salmon feed space. With this regulatory milestone, Loopworm will cater to both feed manufacturers and the broader aquaculture supplement ecosystem, expanding its addressable market in India’s growing aquaculture sector.

“This achievement reinforces our vision to create an impact in protein production through sustainable insect biotechnology,” said Ankit Alok Bagaria, Co-founder and CEO of Loopworm. “These certifications position Loopworm as a credible supplier, aligning with global pet food safety and animal feed standards. Whether it’s about dealing with pet food companies or animal feed manufacturers, these certifications highlight brand commitment in delivering safe, high-quality, and sustainable products.”

The company will continue to innovate beyond the traditional animal nutrition, developing applications in bio-pharmaceuticals with its affordable & quick recombinant protein production platform thereby positioning itself as a comprehensive biotech platform leveraging insect-derived biomolecules.