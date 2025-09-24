Somalia Unveils Agricultural Plan to Equip Farmers with Climate-Smart Practices to Tackle Food Insecurity

In a move to reverse decades of import dependency and chronic food insecurity, Somalia’s federal government has unveiled agricultural reform agenda centered on empowering farmers, adopting climate-smart technologies, and deploying integrated model farms across the country.

The new programme, called Beero oo Barwaaqee Soomaaliya (BBS) — literally “Farm, and Make Somalia Prosper” — is described by officials as the most sweeping rural development initiative in Somalia’s recent history.

Under the BBS framework, the government is putting smallholder farmers at the heart of its vision. Rather than a top-down approach, the plan emphasizes supporting farmers with access to improved seeds, drought-tolerant crop varieties, extension services, and financing.

Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation Mohamed Abdi Hayir Maareeye, at the launch in Mogadishu, framed the initiative as a fundamental shift in mindset:

“It is designed not only to feed Somalia but to empower our farmers for generations to come.”

Complementing the BBS is the government’s backing of climate-smart farming methods, including rainwater harvesting, sustainable irrigation networks, fodder cultivation, and use of resilient crop types to buffer against droughts.

Model farms as innovation hubs

A central pillar of the programme is the establishment of demonstration farms that act as training and innovation centres. To date, nine such farms have been inaugurated in locations including Afgoye, Balcad, Kismayo, and Baidoa.

These demonstration sites will showcase improved practices, serve as education platforms for neighbouring farmers, and test scalable farming models. By 2029, the government aims to expand this network to 100 integrated model farms nationwide.

Officials are hopeful that private-sector partners, diaspora investors, and international development actors will join in scaling up the model farms.

Context and synergies with climate resilience

Somalia, despite being endowed with fertile land and strategic river systems, still imports most of its staple foods — a reality many analysts attribute to decades of conflict, underinvestment, outdated farming methods, and climate pressure.

The new reforms align closely with ongoing climate adaptation initiatives. Notably, the Ugbaad project — a climate-resilient agriculture programme implemented in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and financed by the Green Climate Fund — is already under way.

It seeks to restore degraded landscapes, improve water access, and embed climate-smart practices in rural systems.

Through Ugbaad, more than 40,000 hectares of land are slated for restoration, irrigation infrastructure will be rehabilitated, and over 900,000 people will see improved access to water resources.

These initiatives reinforce the broader National Transformation Plan (NTP 2025–2029), which names agriculture, trade, energy, and infrastructure among its priority sectors.

Challenges ahead and risk mitigation

While the vision is bold, stakeholders note significant risks. Decades of underinvestment mean many rural areas lack basic infrastructure like roads, reliable power, or extension services. Without secure land tenure, farmers may be hesitant to adopt new technologies.

Moreover, Somalia remains vulnerable to climate shocks — droughts, floods, and erratic rainfall — which could undercut gains.

Success will hinge on strong coordination between federal and state governments, effective monitoring, and ensuring that resources reach remote areas rather than being captured by intermediaries. Engaging local communities in planning and decision-making will be vital to ensure ownership.

Outlook

If executed well, the BBS programme could mark a turning point: shifting Somalia from chronic food importer to a more self-reliant, climate-resilient agricultural economy. The next few years will be decisive, as pilot farms scale, farmers adapt to new techniques, and public-private investment patterns evolve.

Somalia’s leaders are betting that with sustained political will, both domestic and international backing, and farmer-centric intervention, the country can begin to fulfill its agricultural promise — transforming landscapes, livelihoods and the food security of an entire nation.