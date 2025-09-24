The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) has appointed Eric Rwabidadi, as the new Country Director in Cameroon to reinforce its efforts to support Cameroon’s rural transformation, with its investment portfolio of more than US$200 million.

“Cameroon holds immense potential for agricultural transformation, and IFAD is pleased to be a trusted partner in unlocking that promise. In response to persistent challenges such as rural poverty, youth unemployment, gender inequality and the growing impacts of climate change on agriculture, we are working alongside the Government and local communities to invest in inclusive, climate-resilient rural development. Our focus is on empowering smallholder farmers, especially youth and women. I am honoured to lead this effort and deepen our cooperation for a more food-secure and prosperous Cameroon,” said Rwabidadi, who presented his letter of credentials on Wednesday the 17th to Lejeune Mbella Mbella, Minister of External Relations, Government of Cameroon.

IFAD has been investing in Cameroon for nearly 45 years to support community-based access to quality financial services, value chain development and youth entrepreneurship. Ongoing initiatives such as the Commodity Value-Chain Development Support Project – Phase II (PADFA II), the climate-resilience-focused ACREGIR project, and the upcoming Youth Agropastoral Entrepreneurship Promotion Programme – Phase II are designed to boost food security, empower youth and women, and enhance climate adaptation.

These efforts align with Cameroon’s 2035 Vision and aim to sustainably increase agricultural productivity, create rural jobs, and strengthen value chains for crops including rice, onions, cocoa and coffee.

“IFAD and Cameroon will continue to combine their resources and expertise to increase investment in food systems with a focus on youth and women entrepreneurship, in line with Cameroon’s National Development Strategy,’’ added Rwabidadi.

Rwabidadi, a national of Rwanda, also takes office as Head of the Multi-Country Office for Central Africa, overseeing IFAD’s operations in Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, and Sao Tome and Principe.

Rwabidadi has over 25 years of experience in various technical, management, leadership, supervisory and executive positions in the public and private sectors and international non-governmental organizations. At IFAD, he has held several positions of responsibility over 20 years in many different countries and contexts.