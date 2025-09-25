360 degree solutions at NAMPO Cape 2025

NAMPO Cape 2025 attracted nearly 50 000 visitors to Bredasdorp Park this September, making it the most successful show since Nampo Cape’s launch in 2018. BMG’s stand – with the theme ‘360 degree solutions’ – was among the highlights at the event, drawing great interest from visitors, with live demonstrations, competitions and a broad showcase of premium agricultural solutions.

BMG showcased its extensive range of agricultural products, including hydraulic components, bearings and seals, lubricants, electric motors, packaging conveyor belts and tools.

“This prestigious agricultural event has become a milestone for the farming community in the region and BMG is proud to participate,” says Carlo Beukes, Business Development Manager, Agricultural division, BMG. “Our focus is on giving farmers practical access to advanced technologies that improve productivity, conserve resources and minimise downtime. Feedback from visitors to our stand has been outstanding. We are proud to be part of every farmer’s process, from start to finish.”

Highlights for BMG at the event include a focus on SKF Vehicle Aftermarket components, designed for Southern Africa’s ‘bakkie country’. Products, like complete wheel bearing units for Hilux, Fortuner, Land Cruiser and Ford Ranger vehicles, were introduced alongside SKF heavy-duty truck components. The premium-quality SKF Vehicle Aftermarket portfolio, which comprises over 20 000 variations, is set to boost BMG’s other leading automotive brands – including Snap-On, Gates, Rexon and Liqui Moly.

BMG’s SKF Vehicle Aftermarket offering is exclusively tailored for the automotive sector – the company will not be supplying the standard SKF range of industrial bearings, but a specialised selection of automotive bearings and components, designed for passenger vehicles, commercial fleets and automotive workshop applications.

BMG has extended its lubrication and cleaning portfolio with Liqui Moly Guntec firearm care products, which ensure safe and thorough cleaning of firearms.

Liqui Moly’s Guntec range – suitable for field use and workshop maintenance – has been developed for hunters, as a complete maintenance system, to meet essential cleaning and lubrication requirements.

The Guntec silencer cleaner is unique to Liqui Moly and has been formulated to dissolve combustion residues that accumulate in silencers – a common problem that conventional barrel cleaners do not adequately address. This cleaner efficiently removes fouling without damaging delicate components, enabling users to maintain silencers in safe operating condition, while reducing cleaning time and extending the service life of their firearm. BMG has also introduced conveniently packaged promotional kits – combining core cleaners and lubricants with accessories – as a ready-to-use solution for comprehensive firearm care.

Other highlights for BMG include advanced Gates harvester belts, engineered to withstand the toughest operating conditions and Danfoss VLT Aqua drives that improve energy efficiency in irrigation pumping. Both underscore BMG’s BoerSlim/Smart Farming initiative, which helps farmers reduce input costs, while supporting sustainable food production.

BMG’s user-friendly online shopping platform is highly popular with farmers, as a convenient way to procure engineering and agricultural products. This digital shopping portal, which adds value to BMG’s complete solutions offering, is supported by a broad branch network. These services ensure that farmers can source the right components, with technical back-up, whenever needed.

BMG’s agricultural team works closely with farmers around the country to ensure correct equipment selection, installation, operation and care. This service ensures improved machine performance, enhanced reliability and extended maintenance intervals and service life for most agricultural systems.