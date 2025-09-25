Bi (Bearings International) is proud to announce its strategic entry into the local pumps market, through an exclusive distribution agreement with leading Italian pump manufacturer – SAER.

“As a leading supplier and distributor of premium mechanical industrial consumables to key industries across Southern Africa for six decades, our decision to enter the local pump market stems from a natural progression to also offer our customers access to fluid handling products,” says Bi Product Application Engineer, Glen Espag. “By adding pumps to our product portfolio alongside drive systems, torque transfer, bearings and seals and field services we’re now positioned to offer a comprehensive suite of products to keep our customers in motion.. The partnership will add further value for customers through reduced lead times and enhanced technical support by leveraging local expertise.”

Bi’s collaboration with SAER aligns with its legacy of partnering with top-tier global manufacturers to deliver high-quality products tailored to African conditions. As the sole local distributor, Bi will offer SAER’s range of surface pumps for clear water applications, complemented by a selection of submersible solutions.

According to Espag, the South African pump market generated approximately R10 747.46 million (USD 615.9m) in 2023 and is projected to reach R13 912,88 million (USD 797.3m) by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8%. “Historically, the market has seen steady growth, and we’re currently witnessing renewed momentum driven by infrastructure investment and water security initiatives,” he notes. “Growth is expected to exceed 4% annually between 2024 and 2029 with key demand drivers including increased industrial water processing and treatment, infrastructure upgrades (sewage, drainage and water reticulation systems), urban expansion, commercial development and heightened demand from the construction, mining, and agricultural (irrigation) sectors. Climate variability, including drought conditions and flood mitigation efforts, is also stimulating growth.”

Espag explains that Bi first encountered SAER through industry benchmarking and technical evaluations in early 2025. “Their reputation for robust engineering and responsiveness shone through. Following our initial outreach, discussions progressed rapidly, driven by shared synergies and strong mutual alignment on quality, innovation and market strategy.”

Founded in 1951 by Carlo Favella in Guastalla, Reggio Emilia, SAER Elettropompe SpA leads industry in the design, production and supply of high quality submersible and surface pumps and motors. SAER products represent the excellence of ‘Made in Italy’ in the global pump sector, offering customers and partners exceptional flexibility and innovation, underpinned by an advanced in-house design department and a strong focus on continuous research and development. Engineered for quality, efficiency and long-term reliability, SAER pumps are constructed from high-grade stainless steel, cast iron and bronze components all manufactured in Italy and fully compliant with ISO, CE and local SABS standards where applicable.

With a proven track record in global installations, these robust SAER pumps are well-suited to Africa’s demanding operating conditions. High hydraulic performance combined with low energy consumption ensures excellent efficiency, while the availability of plug-and-play configurations makes them easy to install and operate.

Under the terms of the agreement, Bi will be offering SAER surface pump types including centrifugal, multi-stage and high-pressure units, complemented by end-suction and close-coupled variants. Espag explains that they based their decision to prioritise the SAER surface pump range after identifying a strong demand in municipal, industrial and agricultural applications in Gauteng, the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. “Compared to submersibles, surface pumps offer easier installation and serviceability as well as greater versatility across sectors including HVAC, water transfer and pressure boosting. Additionally, they provide scalable solutions suitable for both project-based and stock-driven needs.” Espag however notes that while surface pumps will be their primary focus, they will also supply submersible wastewater pumps for select municipal and industrial applications. He also reveals future expansion plans that will include borehole and deep well submersibles, fire-fighting pump sets and custom-engineered pump skids.

True to Bi’s renowned after-sales service, ample local stock of critical spare parts will be maintained and supported by a strategic branch network with a national footprint.

A dedicated SAER-certified technician will be conducting in-depth training for Bi staff covering product specifications, installation protocols, maintenance and troubleshooting to ensure that the Bi team is fully equipped to support customers from day one. Bi has also onboarded additional technical sales personnel and invested in upskilling existing staff through comprehensive training on the SAER products.

“We are equally focused on empowering our customers by offering structured training programs on the SAER pumps both on-site and at Bi’s facilities. The sessions, which will address pump operation and maintenance, fault diagnosis and lifecycle optimisation, will be tailored to customer needs and sector-specific requirements.”

“Through our strategic entry into the local pump market together with SAER, we are not only pumping up our existing offering but also reinforcing our role as a trusted, collaborative partner delivering tailored products and solutions to the mining, construction, sugar, agriculture and FMCG sectors. This SAER partnership underscores our unwavering commitment to helping customers future-proof their business sustainability by anticipating and meeting their evolving needs,” states Espag. “We look forward to a long-lasting and mutually beneficial partnership with SAER, one that will create lasting value for both our companies and for our customers.”

Bi formalised its sole distributorship agreement with SAER on 15 July 2025, with the first shipment of pumps set to arrive in South Africa in early October 2025 and local market availability on track for mid-November 2025.