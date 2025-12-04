Italian-Engineered Tractors to Support Ethiopia’s National Mechanization Strategy

ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA – Ethiopia’s agricultural sector has received a major boost following the official launch of an exclusive distribution partnership between the Kerchanshe Group and Italian tractor manufacturer McCormick Tractors, a brand of Argo Tractors.

The agreement, unveiled during a launch ceremony today at the Sheraton Addis establishes the Kerchanshe Group as the sole distributor of McCormick tractors in Ethiopia. The partnership aligns strongly with the government’s National Agricultural Mechanization Strategy, which aims to increase productivity, expand the use of modern machinery, and strengthen national food security.

A Strategic Entry Point for Italian Manufacturing Excellence

McCormick Tractors, known for Italian engineering and high-performance machinery, gains expanded access to one of Africa’s most rapidly transforming agricultural markets. The Kerchanshe Group has created a dedicated Kerchanshe Tractor division to oversee distribution, sales, and the critical after-sales support infrastructure required by the Ethiopian market.

“Ethiopia’s agricultural modernization requires robust, reliable, and technologically advanced equipment. This partnership enables the Kerchanshe Group to bring proven, globally respected machinery to farmers and commercial operators nationwide,” said Israel Degefa, Group CEO at Kerchanshe during the launch.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Ethiopia aims to increase the number of tractors in operation from approximately 20,000 to 65,000 over the coming years. The new Kerchanshe–McCormick collaboration is expected to play an important role in achieving this goal.

Meeting Ethiopia’s Growing Mechanization Demand

Although Ethiopia is one of Africa’s largest farming nations, less than 25% of its arable land is currently cultivated using modern mechanical power. The introduction of McCormick tractors and implements is expected to support several key areas of the economy, including:

Commercial farms: Delivering high-power solutions for large-scale production of key staples and export crops.

Delivering high-power solutions for large-scale production of key staples and export crops. Mechanization service centers: Strengthening rental and contracting hubs that serve smallholder farmers.

Strengthening rental and contracting hubs that serve smallholder farmers. Specialized crop segments: Providing equipment suited for high-value commodities such as coffee, pulses, and oilseeds.

The partnership is projected to accelerate yield improvements, expand mechanized services, and support Ethiopia’s long-term aspiration of becoming a net food exporter.