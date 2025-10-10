New Holland hosts the MEA & CIS Importers Convention: honoring achievements, shaping the future.

New Holland successfully hosted its 2025 Middle East, Africa & CIS Importer Convention in Warsaw, Poland, from September 15th to 18th. The event brought together importer partners from across the region to exchange insights, celebrate achievements, and look ahead to the future of agriculture.

Held under the theme “Empower the Legacy”, the convention served as a platform for open dialogue and collaboration through face-to-face meetings and plenary sessions. It also aimed to improve services for importers and farmers in the region, featuring workshops on Parts & Services, Financial Services, and legal best practices.

As part of the program, participants visited the New Holland Combine Harvester plant in Płock, one of the brand’s key manufacturing sites in Europe. The visit showcased New Holland’s advanced production processes and long-standing expertise in harvesting technology.

“The MEA Importers Convention is a unique opportunity to reinforce our strong partnership with our Importers,” said Vincent De Lassagne, Vice President MEA, CIS, CAUCASUS & PAKISTAN. “Together with our partners, we honor our legacy while empowering future growth and innovation for farmers across the region.”

Empower the Legacy: more than a slogan

“Empower the Legacy” is more than a slogan for New Holland, it reflects the brand’s identity, the achievements shared with its importers, and its forward-looking vision.

During the 2025 MEA & CIS Importers Convention in Warsaw, New Holland celebrated a legacy built on trust, innovation, and collaboration. The event served as a moment of recognition and renewal, highlighting the brand’s commitment to shaping the future of agriculture alongside its partners.

New Holland’s leadership in MEA markets is driven by product excellence, strategic consistency, and strong relationships with its Importers’ network. The convention underscored the brand’s focus on adaptability, customer proximity, and shared growth.

New Holland is ready to write the next chapter in MEA & CIS, one defined by innovation and new success stories. “Empower the Legacy” captures this journey: honoring the past, leading in the present, and investing in the future.

The legacy shared with its partners is a living force, strengthened every day through collaboration, trust, and a shared commitment to progress.