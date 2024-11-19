New branding for Mobil Delvac™ from African Group Lubricants

The latest branding for Mobil Delvac™, a highly recognised and valued brand for nearly 100 years, has been launched in South Africa by African Group Lubricants (AG Lubricants), the authorised distributor of the leading Mobil™ brand.

“The aim is to refresh and reinforce the Mobil Delvac™ brand in South Africa and facilitate the selection of the most suitable products for all applications and equipment, no matter its age or operating conditions,” comments Ernest Roux, AG Lubricants Commercial Manager.

The new branding paves the way for technology evolution and advanced product solutions. “The market is constantly changing. We need to ensure we keep up with its rapid transformations by fully leveraging our assets and unlocking the potential of the brand,” adds Roux.

The Mobil Delvac™ product range will be organised under new pillars and naming conventions. Although these changes will affect product labels and stock codes, the formulations, performance, and claims will remain unchanged.

The newly established pillars include:

Ultra: Represents the latest technology for maximum productivity.

Modern: Tailored for engines acquired within the past decade, providing enhanced productivity and superior protection.

Legend: Designed for older engines, offering trusted, enhanced protection.

The new branding allows customers to effortlessly determine and select the correct solution for their specific requirements. All products continue to deliver the same excellent performance in the same application, with exactly the same features and performance benefits. The new product names carry the same claims and OEM approvals and meet the same high industry standards.

The phased rollout of the rebranding means that the new naming conventions will be introduced as current stock is depleted. To assist customers with the transition, AG Lubricants has made available a comprehensive product sheet detailing the current and new product names. Concludes Roux.