In a heart-wrenching turn of events, the livelihood of Ngaka Modiri Molema farmer Mr. Christopher Maema was severely impacted when a lightning strike tragically claimed the lives of fifty-three (53) of his valuable cattle on Sunday, 10 November 2024, on his farm located 40km Northwest of Zeerust town.

Despite this devastating loss, Mr. Maema found solace in the unwavering support extended

by MEC Madoda Sambatha, who personally visited his farm on Wednesday, 13 November

2024, to show solidarity and offer encouragement.

Expressing deep empathy for Mr. Maema’s plight, MEC Sambatha acknowledged the severe

financial and emotional toll of this unexpected event. “It is heart breaking to witness the

challenges faced by our farmers, especially when nature strikes in such an unforeseen way,” MEC Sambatha said.

During the visit, Mr. Maema, visibly moved by the Department’s gesture, expressed his

gratitude. “Having the support of our leaders and the Department has given me a renewed

sense of hope. I know I’m not alone in this, and as a man, I will have to soldier on,” he shared.

Upon learning of the incident, the Department promptly dispatched a team to Mr. Maema’s

farm. The team conducted a thorough assessment to determine the extent of the damage

and is currently compiling a comprehensive report to guide support efforts in the wake of this unfortunate event.

Through this show of solidarity, the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development

reaffirms its commitment to the farming community, ensuring that no farmer stands alone in the face of hardship.