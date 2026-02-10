Mara Elephant Project Partners with Global Conservation Forum on Wildlife Tech

The Mara Elephant Project (MEP) is pleased to confirm its role as a conservation partner for the Global Conservation Tech & Drone Forum (GCTDF 2026), taking place from 2–6 March 2026 in Nairobi and Konza Technopolis.

GCTDF 2026 themed “Technology in Service of Nature: Protecting Wildlife, Supporting People, Restoring Ecosystems” is a landmark gathering that brings together rangers, community leaders, technologists, researchers, policymakers, and youth from across Africa and the world. The event offers a unique opportunity to explore how drones, satellite sensors, GIS, and data-driven tools can be harnessed to safeguard biodiversity, restore ecosystems, and enhance community resilience.

As a key partner, MEP will also support the forum’s centrepiece initiative: the inaugural Youth Conservation Tech Award 2026. This non-cash recognition program is designed to elevate young individuals (aged 25 and under on 1 March 2026) who are applying technology in practical, field-based conservation work.

The award focuses on operational, real-world solutions, such as drone monitoring, sensor networks, or data platforms that demonstrate clear conservation impact, ethical tech application, and leadership. Winners will be selected through a transparent, multi-stakeholder judging process and will be honored during a high-visibility plenary session at GCTDF 2026.

Awardees will receive a formal certificate of recognition, supported participation in the 5-day forum, aand inclusion in official communications providing significant visibility and professional validation. By highlighting credible, youth-led innovation, the award aims to inspire peer learning and strengthen career pathways in conservation technology. Nominations are now open and submissions are encouraged from across Africa and comparable conservation regions.

MEP works across the Greater Mara Ecosystem to protect elephants, promote coexistence, and conserve critical habitats. Technology plays an increasingly central role in this work, particularly through the operational use of drones for monitoring wildlife, and rapid response human-elephant conflict mitigation, alongside a strong investment in training and capacity building.

As part of its contribution to GCTDF 2026, the Mara Elephant Project will share its experience in:

Training and upskilling rangers in drone operations, aerial monitoring, and data-informed conservation decision-making.

Supporting knowledge exchange programmes that extend drone and conservation technology skills to partner organisations across the African continent.

Exploring the integration of emerging technologies to improve monitoring, land-use analysis, and ecosystem understanding.

Demonstrating the value of empowering women and youth in conservation, by increasing access to technical skills, leadership opportunities, and meaningful participation in technology-led conservation efforts.

Participation in GCTDF 2026 reflects the Mara Elephant Project’s commitment to ethical, field-tested, and community-centred conservation technology, and sharing lessons learned with peers working across diverse landscapes and challenges.

As MEP CEO Marc Goss explains, “Joining GCTDF 2026 is important to us because conservation today depends on sharing knowledge, building skills, and working together across disciplines and borders.

Emerging technologies drive innovation and are most effective when grounded in field experience and accessible to the people who are shaping the future of conservation in Africa”.

For more details on GCTDF 2026 — including the agenda, conference tracks, and participation opportunities — visit www.gctdf.org.