LiuGong Machinery, a global leader in construction machinery, is proud to announce the successful completion of its latest water well project at Mabeskraal Stadium in the Northwest Province. This initiative, part of the broader LiuGong Green Alliance, is a significant step forward in addressing the water scarcity challenges faced by the country.

“We are thrilled to see this project come to fruition,” said Mr Li Yi, General Manager of LiuGong Africa. “The installation of a solar-powered pump is a testament to our commitment to green technology and sustainable development. The LiuGong Green Alliance aims to extend our social responsibility globally. We focus on reducing carbon emissions through the use of electric welders and excavators, but we also realize that social responsibility goes beyond environmental protection. This water project is the first donation under the Green Alliance in Africa, and we are proud to contribute to improving the living conditions of communities here”

Mayor Nkotswe expressed her sincere gratitude and said “The lives around Mabeskraal will truly be transformed by the borehole, water is essential to life so here today we all feel a sense renewal thanks to the generosity of LiuGong and for that we will forever be grateful.”

The borehole, drilled to an impressive depth of 150 meters, is now fully operational and equipped with a state-of-the-art solar-powered water pump. This technology was chosen to align with the LiuGong Green Alliance’s commitment to environmental sustainability, ensuring that the well operates efficiently while minimizing its carbon footprint.

By utilising solar energy, the project not only provides a reliable source of clean water to the local community but also contributes to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and dependence on non-renewable energy sources. This initiative underscores LiuGong’s dedication to integrating environmentally friendly solutions into their projects, further enhancing the sustainability of their operations in Africa.

The Great Uncle to the Chief of the Village Mr. George Mabe expressed deep gratitude during the launch ceremony, stating, “This water well is more than just a source of clean water; it is a beacon of hope for our community. Thanks to the efforts of the LiuGong Green Alliance, our people will now have access to water that is both vital and sustainable. It is a reminder that even in the face of adversity, we can build a brighter future together.”

Mr. Tshegofatso Motlhabane said, “This well will serve over 25,000 households in the Mabeskraal area, the innovative 4 taps installed will provide villagers with a consistent water supply and contribute to the region’s resilience against the impacts of climate change and South Africa’s water challenges.” The project at Mabeskraal Stadium is part of a series of water wells planned under the LiuGong Green Alliance, each designed with the dual goals of improving community access to clean water and promoting environmental stewardship.

For further information please visit https://www.liugong.co.za