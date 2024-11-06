is thrilled to announce a new partnership with the Karoo Lamb Consortium for the upcoming Karoo Lamb Champs competition, set to take place in Graaff-Reinet on 14 December. This partnership marks a significant milestone for Lamb Champs as it brings an added layer of authenticity and celebration to the Karoo Lamb Geographical Indication (GI), reinforcing the importance of protecting the unique, region-specific quality of certified Karoo Lamb.

The Karoo Lamb Champs event will feature a spectacular culinary competition where 30 Karoo Lamb farmers, each certified under the prestigious Karoo Lamb GI, will go head-to-head showcasing their finest lamb. The event, set in the heart of the Karoo, will allow guests to experience the distinct flavours of Karoo Lamb while supporting the local heritage and agritourism of Graaff-Reinet. Guests will enjoy tastings of each lamb, expertly prepared by a local team, while a panel of local judges evaluates each entry to determine the tastiest lamb. With approximately 1 000 attendees expected, the Karoo Lamb Champs will bring Graaff-Reinet’s unique character to life, offering a one-of-a-kind experience celebrating Karoo Lamb and the community.

What is the Karoo Lamb Consortium?

The Karoo Lamb Consortium, a not-for-profit organisation, was instrumental in establishing the Karoo Lamb GI and ensuring that lamb produced within this defined region meets the strict quality standards associated with the “Karoo Lamb” designation. This GI protection by the South African government ensures that only lamb raised on the Karoo’s natural veld, processed in registered abattoirs, and packed under controlled conditions can bear the Karoo Lamb GI mark and can be called “Karoo Lamb”. Karoo Lamb, now protected as a public good in South Africa, similar to Champagne and Parmesan Cheese, adds credibility and value for both farmers and consumers who seek the authentic taste and quality of Karoo Lamb.

The Consortium’s partnership with Lamb Champs represents a major step forward in promoting Karoo Lamb as a South African heritage product, which is now supported by Pick ’n Pay and Toyota as main sponsors. Pick ’n Pay’s ongoing support is set to make Lamb Champs farmers’ products widely available to consumers, while Toyota’s involvement underscores the strength of the Lamb Champs brand and its appeal to broader audiences. Together, these partnerships help to elevate Lamb Champs’ mission of supporting family farmers, promoting agritourism, and bringing South African lamb into the national spotlight.

A History of success

Since its inception, Lamb Champs has successfully hosted events in towns across South Africa, including Pretoria and Reitz, drawing large audiences and creating opportunities for local farmers to showcase their work. Each event has celebrated the distinct flavours and high quality of South African lamb, with local communities and small towns benefiting from the increased economic activity and tourism associated with Lamb Champs. The Graaff-Reinet event will be no exception, creating an immersive experience that connects consumers with farmers while honouring the legacy of the Karoo region.

The Karoo Lamb Champs promises to be a celebration of tradition, quality, and regional pride. As the event approaches, Lamb Champs looks forward to working closely with the Karoo Lamb Consortium and its sponsors to deliver an unforgettable experience that reinforces the importance of supporting local communities, preserving South African heritage, and offering consumers the authentic taste of certified Karoo Lamb.

Join us in Graaff-Reinet on 14 December to experience the flavour and heritage of Karoo Lamb firsthand and help us celebrate the farmers who bring this exceptional product to life.