The Southern African Agri Initiative (Saai) is excited to announce the winners of the Lamb Champs Reitz 2024 competition, where the finest lamb meat in the Free State was showcased and celebrated. This event, held at the Bielie Mielie Feesgronde in Reitz, saw 37 local farmers competing to determine who has the tastiest lamb in the region.

The competition was fierce, and the top three farmers walked away with fantastic prizes. The first-place winner, Morne Coetzer, farming with Meatmaster sheep received R25,000 a Pick n Pay hamper a Weber braaier and a bronze trophy worth R50,000 . The second-place winner, Abé Visser en Pierre Hattingh, farming with SAVM sheep earned R10,000 and Pick n Pay Hamper, and the third-place prize of R5,000 and a Pick n Pay Hamper went to Chris Retief farming with Dohn Merino. These farmers’ dedication to their craft and commitment to producing quality meat was evident in the results.

In addition to the main competition, 10 farmers’ unions competed in a lamb spit braai competition, judged not only on the taste of the meat but also on the preparation, including braai techniques and spice blends. The winning farmers’ union, Sonop Farmers’ Union, was awarded R15,000 a year’s supply of Buffelsfontein Brandy and a bronze trophy.

Adding to the excitement of the day was the schools’ competition, where four schools from the region faced off using the same judging criteria as the farmers. The first-place school, Hoërskool Reitz, was awarded R5,000 the entire school has free access to Wolkskool for the year, a Built It voucher worth R5,000 and a bronze trophy.

A highlight of the day was the fan-favorite sheep’s head eating competition, hosted by the Riemland Farmers Union, and the introduction of a new event—wool carrying competition—hosted by Zoetis. The wool carrying competition featured both men’s and women’s categories, with the winners both men and women receiving Zoetis Hampers.

The atmosphere was electric, with live performances from local band Die Rowers, as well as Ivan Roux, Prop, and Riaan Benade, keeping the guests entertained throughout the day.

Lamb Champs continues to shine a light on the dedication and excellence of South Africa’s farmers. This year’s event, proudly sponsored by Pick ‘n Pay and supported by Toyota as a category sponsor, emphasizes the importance of local farming and the unique flavors of the Free State.

For more information and updates on future events, please visit www.lambchamps.co.za