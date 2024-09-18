Kwanalu host 25th annual congress with a focus on sustainability

The KwaZulu-Natal Agricultural Union, Kwanalu, hosted its 25th Annual Congress on Thursday, 12 September 2024. The event, a highlight on the KZN agricultural annual calendar, focused on the significant challenges faced by the agricultural and rural sectors over the past year and explored sustainable strategies for the future.

Kicking off Congress was keynote speaker, Dr Chandre Gould, Senior Research Fellow at the Institute for Security Studies and convener of The Violence Prevention Forum. With extensive expertise in violence prevention and criminal justice in South Africa, Dr Gould provided an in-depth analysis of safety and security concerns within the rural and agricultural sector, highlighting the critical areas that require attention, as well as practical steps that can be taken to help prevent crime and violence.

“The more we respond to violence with violence, the harder it is to change the pattern; if we rely only on physical security measures, and not on sustainable and effective, long-term solutions as well, we will remain in a state of unsafety. We have to change the set of conditions that contributes to crime and violence,” said Dr Gould.

The agenda included a compelling panel discussion on the province’s economic growth, led by key commodity representatives from across KZN, these included commercial egg producer, Robin Barnsley; Forestry South Africa Business Development Director, Norman Dlamini; KZN Red Meat Producers’ Chairperson, Angus Williamson and SA Canegrowers’ Industrial Affairs Manager, Dr Muhammad Kadwa.

Each representative provided valuable insights into their respective sectors, discussing the current status, challenges, and potential solutions. The discussion also highlighted overarching issues and opportunities, offering a strategic understanding that facilitated the identification of common initiatives and actions required for collective economic growth in KwaZulu-Natal.

“When you’ve witnessed farms where everything has been destroyed, it’s absolutely devastating. Now more than ever, we need to focus on food security, reestablish livelihoods, and improve disease management,” said Barnsley.

“Over 10 000 jobs were directly lost due to the sugar tax. The ongoing Home Sweet Home Buy Local Campaign, is now more critical than ever; the best thing that the average person can do to support the sugar industry is to check the sugar bag and ensure it was made in South Africa,” said Dr Kadwa.

“Land reform is the greatest threat facing the forestry sector. If land reform doesn’t work in our industry, it will fail. We need to find solutions. The sooner we learn why we failed, the sooner we can make the changes needed to save our sector,” said Dlamini.

A highlight of the event was the much-anticipated announcement of the 2024 Kwanalu Young Farmer of the Year. This prestigious title was awarded to Mooi River cattle and maize farmer, Guy English, who captivated judges with his meticulous farm management and maintenance, and sound commitment to biosecurity measures. English will go on to represent KwaZulu-Natal at the 2024 Toyota SA/ Agri SA Young Farmer Awards, competing on the national stage later this year.

“Expanding his herd by 33% within the last five years and converting his commercial herd into a registered stud herd, Guy has significantly increased his farm’s value and established himself as one of the province’s leading beef breeders. His meticulous farm management and maintenance, and sound commitment to biosecurity practices, makes him a true champion for KZN agriculture,” says La Marque.

