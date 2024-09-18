EIMA 2024: innovative solutions for agriculture and green care in the United Arab Emirates

The 46th annual EIMA International event was presented this morning in Dubai. Both the agricultural technology sector and the gardening machinery market are growing in the United Arab Emirates. This incremental trend is expected to continue through 2027. The Bologna exhibition offers operators in the Middle Eastern country technologies capable of satisfying every production need in the primary sector. The focus of the EIMA Green showcase and on gardening machinery.

Sales of agricultural machinery in the United Arab Emirates have been growing since 2021 and, according to the forecasts of analysts at ExportPlanning, will continue to increase by 4.4% annually, at least until 2027. The demand for agricultural technologies, which last year generated a purchase volume in excess of € 262 million, is mainly satisfied through the use of imports. China (€ 81.8 million), the United States (32.2 million), Japan (20.1 million), Italy (20 million) and the United Kingdom (15.3 million), the main suppliers of the Middle Eastern country account for 62% of the agricultural machinery demand.

The data on the performance of the agricultural machinery sector in the United Arab Emirates were shown this morning in Dubai during a press conference dedicated to the presentation of EIMA International, the world exhibition of agricultural machinery to be held in Bologna from 6 to 10 November. Held in front of an audience of journalists and highly qualified operators, the conference was promoted by the Consulate General of Italy in Dubai, the Italian Trade Agency office in Dubai and FederUnacoma, the Italian Federation of agricultural machinery manufacturers which is the organizer of EIMA International, and with the participation of the Consul General of Italy in Dubai, Edoardo Napoli, the director of the ITA office in the United Arab Emirates, Valerio Soldani, the deputy director of FederUnacoma, Fabio Ricci, and the operational secretary of Comagarden (the association that represents the manufacturers of gardening machinery), Federica Tugnoli. Projections of the company ExportPlanning up to 2027 – it was stated during the meeting – indicate that Italy will further strengthen its market share in the Middle Eastern country, overtaking Japan to become the third largest foreign supplier of agricultural machinery.

The partnership between Italy and the United Arab Emirates,” highlighted the Consul General of Italy in Dubai, Edoardo Napoli, “is already solid, but offers further growth opportunities, thanks to the expansion of this market (and neighboring ones, easily reachable from Dubai) and the variety and quality of Italian production in all sectors, including mechanics and technologies for agriculture and machinery for gardening and green maintenance.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, both at central level and through the diplomatic-consular network abroad, as also demonstrated by today’s press conference, is at the forefront to promote commercial relations and knowledge of the value of Made in Italy. I am sure that several qualified operators will reach Bologna for the EIMA and EIMA Green shows from the Emirates and I am confident that on that occasion they will be able to directly experience the quality of the innovation and the reliability of the Italian offer in the sector.”

In this context, the Italian Trade Agency, with which FederUnacoma has a consolidated partnership, plays a fundamental role in strengthening trade in the sector and promoting Italian technologies in the United Arab Emirates.

“The United Arab Emirates is considered one of the most promising agricultural markets in the GCC region” reminded the director of the ITA office in Dubai Valerio Soldani “thanks to its high per capita food consumption and local investment strategies in capacity building for agricultural security and resilience. The agricultural machinery and technology market in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is recording a steady growth that has reached € 262 million, thanks to government investments and initiatives aimed at improving the sustainability of the sector, being part of the broader agricultural market of over $3.3 billion expected to grow by 4.3% annually (CAGR) by 2029.

The agricultural equipment market in the UAE according to the most recent forecasts will also grow steadily by 3.5% annually in the next five years and, in this context, Italy will be able to present its value proposition, being among the main leaders in the global production of agricultural machinery, standing out for quality and innovation. Italy has confirmed its leadership position: in 2023 it was the fourth exporter to the UAE for a total of € 20 million with a market share of 7.6% behind China, USA and Japan which hold 31%, 12.2% and 7,7% of the market respectively. In the first 5 months of 2024, there was a further growth by 12.8% in the export of Italian agricultural machinery to the UAE which reached € 8.3 million which bodes well for future opportunities in the sector.”

Also of great importance is the contribution that ITA provides to organizing the EIMA International event, especially with regard to internationalization of its activities and the incoming of selected foreign delegations. “The last event, held in 2022, saw the presence of 450 delegates from 80 countries. During the five days of the fair – said the deputy director of FederUnacoma, Fabio Ricci, in a press conference – the foreign delegates were engaged in a total of almost 5,000 business meetings with the exhibiting industries”.

According to FederUnacoma, these numbers should also be seen at the upcoming EIMA exhibition in November, which is already shaping up to be a major event. “From 6 to 10 November, more than 1,700 manufacturers are expected to come to Bologna, 600 of which are foreign, and – added the FederUnacoma’s deputy director – they will exhibit over 60,000 models representing 14 product sectors, from machines to implements, from components, and digital systems up to highly automated agricultural robots”.

The Bologna event is divided up among the five thematic showcases: EIMA Components EIMA Green, EIMA Hydrotech, EIMA Digital and EIMA Energy, and covers an exhibition area of over 355,000 square meters. It offers a breadth of range that is unique in the world, capable of satisfying the specific needs of every agricultural model.

A qualified representation of operators from the United Arab Emirates is expected, including official delegates, buyers, technicians, professionals from the agricultural and agro-mechanical sectors. Of great interest to these visitors are, among other things, the solutions proposed by manufacturers at the EIMA Green showcase dedicated to the latest generation machinery and equipment for gardening and green area maintenance. “Gardening is a growing sector in the Middle Eastern country, despite the environmental difficulties posed by the desert climate. The impressive development of residential construction with a “green” perspective and the creation of futuristic projects, such as the artificial island Palm Jumeirah or the Green Planet, which recreate a miniature rainforest in the heart of Dubai – explained the operational secretary of Comagarden, Federica Tugnoli – have been a great boost for activities related to the design, maintenance and care of green spaces”. Precisely quantifying the values and volumes of a sector as diversified as gardening is extremely difficult. However – it was stated in the press conference – the data relating to the trend of lawnmower sales can provide some indications about the market trends in the Arab country. “After a difficult three-year period, between 2021 and 2023 the demand for lawnmowers (which, like agricultural machinery, is met through imports) grew steadily, hitting a peak of € 8 million last year. ExportPlanning estimates – added Federica Tugnoli – indicate that purchases should continue to grow until 2027, increasing by 2.8% per year on average”. Italy is among the leading global suppliers for this particular type of machinery to the Middle Eastern country. In 2023, the market share of Made in Italy products was 9.8%, behind only China (29.9%) and Belgium (17.8%). According to analysts, Italian industrial performance should not deviate significantly from these values over the next three years.

“Watching machinery for gardening and green space care in action allows potential buyers to carefully evaluate their technical specifications and operational features. For this reason – concluded Federica Tugnoli – the EIMA International event intends to set up a demo area called Garden E-motion among the pavilions at the Bologna Trade Fair, where operators from the United Arab Emirates will have the opportunity to familiarize themselves in person with the most innovative green area technologies developed by the exhibiting companies”.