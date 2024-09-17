CGIAR excellence in agronomy launches groundbreaking Open Learning Portal for global agronomy education

The CGIAR Excellence in Agronomy Initiative (EiA), a collaborative agronomy effort launched four years ago by the CGIAR’s ten centers, is proud to announce the launch of the Open Learning Portal that acts as a comprehensive hub for agronomic solutions across CGIAR, offering a variety of micro-courses and collaborative tools.

The portal’s mission is to empower learners globally by delivering accessible, flexible, and impactful educational resources. All courses on the platform are free and open to everyone.

“We are thrilled to launch the Open Learning Portal, which marks a significant milestone in our efforts to advance agronomy globally,” said Bernard Vanlauwe, Leader of the CGIAR Excellence in Agronomy Initiative. “This platform will provide CGIAR colleagues, partners, agricultural educators, researchers, and students, as well as the general public interested in agriculture and potential new learners, with the essential tools and knowledge needed to tackle pressing agricultural challenges and drive positive change.”

Developed in partnership with the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) and with contributions from other CGIAR Centers, this education platform is set to revolutionize agricultural education. The CGIAR centers supporting the EiA represent a global force for agricultural transformation and include AfricaRice, Alliance of Bioversity International and CIAT, International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT), International Potato Center (CIP), International Center for Agricultural Research in the Dry Areas (ICARDA), International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT), International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), International Water Management Institute (IWMI), and International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA).

The portal’s comprehensive curriculum includes courses on critical topics such as climate change, gender equality, and the integration of digital tools in agronomy. Designed to be flexible, these bite-sized courses allow students, educators, and researchers to learn at their own pace.

“We believe that everyone, regardless of their background, should have access to quality education,” said insert name, IRRI representative. “The Open Learning Portal democratizes knowledge, fostering a more inclusive and equitable agricultural sector.”

Some of the new micro-courses available include:

Introduction to Causes and Drivers of Climate Change

An Integrated Approach to Adaptation Planning

Introduction to Tools and Approaches of AKILIMO

Good Agronomic Practices in Cassava Systems

Introduction to Human-Centered Design

By harnessing advancements in data and technology, the Open Learning Portal is set to transform agronomic education and contribute to a more sustainable and resilient agricultural future. We invite you to explore the platform and see how it can elevate your educational journey and agronomic practices.