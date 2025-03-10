International Women’s Day: Advancing Women’s Leadership in Sub-Saharan Africa’s Agrifood Systems

As the Africa continues to grapple with climate change, food security and economic inequality, women and girls form the segment of the society which stands out as both crucial to overcoming these challenges but often overlooked in decision-making.

In Sub-Sahara Africa, in particular, women play a central role in food systems, contributing to agricultural labour, production, household nutrition, and the wider economy.

However, the barriers they face – shaped by deep-rooted social and cultural norms – continue to limit their potential and hinder progress in agriculture.

During this year’s International Women’s Day, leaders from CGIAR Gender Equality and Inclusion Accelerator and African Women in Agricultural Research and Development (AWARD), the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) and the Center for International Forestry Research and World Agroforestry (CIFOR-ICRAF), highlighted some of the gains made in supporting women, noting that more need to be done to promote women leadership in to strengthen agrifood systems in the region and the continent.

According to Appolinaire Djikeng, ILRI Director General, these achievements must be reflected across all levels of leadership and departments.

“As an international organization we need to lead the way. Currently, we have 40 per cent women employees at ILRI but there is need for this to be felt in all levels of the organisation,” said Appolinaire during the International Women’s Day celebration at ILRI Nairobi Campus on Friday las week.

In line with this year’s theme, For All Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment, the Director General emphasized the importance of early career support for women aspiring to leadership roles and research.

His remarks precede the launch of the report, The Status of Women in African Agrifood Systems in Sub-Saharan Africa, which highlights gender disparities and proposes strategies to boost women’s involvement in agriculture.

“There are still gender gaps in access to and decision-making over resources, assets, and services across all areas of agrifood systems in Sub-Saharan Africa,” said AWARD Director Susan Kaaria who presented the snippets of the report saying it will be launched officially at a later date in the year.

She noted, during the event, that agriculture often represents a more critical source of livelihood for women than for men, particularly in low- and middle-income countries, where it is both a source of income and survival.

“For instance, in sub-Saharan Africa, 66% of women’s employment is in agri-food systems, compared to 60% of men’s,” said Susan adding that there is need for investing in data to help manage the situation from an informant point of view.

CGIAR notes that while women produce more than two thirds of the food in most developing countries and are responsible for half of the world’s food production, less than 15% of agricultural landholders globally are women. Women also continue to be more food insecure than men, and those numbers are on the rise, with gender gaps in food insecurity growing from 1.7% in 2019 to more than 4% in 2021.

Challenges and barriers faced by Women and Girls

According to the experts who graced the event, despite their vital role in food production, women and girls face persistent barriers to accessing land, finance, training, and technology, limiting their economic opportunities and decision-making power.

These inequalities weaken food security, economic growth, and community resilience—challenges worsened by climate change.

Under a worst-case scenario, up to 158 million more women and girls could fall into extreme poverty by 2050, nearly half in sub-Saharan Africa.

“While progress has been made, change remains slow, and the urgency to address these disparities grows as climate threats intensify,” noted Dr. Thomas Dubois is the Director, Impact Delivery at International Center of Insect Physiology and Ecology (ICIPE).

He added that insects hold key potential in enhancing soil health, and animal and human nutrition and there is need for more women to be incorporated in sectors such as beekeeping and harnessing of black soldier fly for poultry and pigs farming.